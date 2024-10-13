Gialon targets back-to-back PGT titles in Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines — Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first player to secure two victories in the Philippine Golf Tour 2024 season.

His triumph in Iloilo, marked by a stunning 13-under total of 267 at the former Santa Barbara Golf Course, netted him a six-stroke romp over Ira Alido and Angelo Que in a victory that snapped a two-year title drought and showcased Gialon’s mastery of challenging course conditions.

Gialon's "conquer the course" mentality, where he focuses on outwitting the course rather than his fellow players, will be tested again as he heads to the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia for the P2.5-million ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp. beginning Tuesday, October 15.

The par-70 layout features narrow fairways and tricky greens similar to those in Iloilo, reinforcing his belief that if he conquers the course, victory is within reach.

"Actually, hindi naman mga players ang kalaban ko kundi ang course. Kapag na-conquer mo yung course, malaki ang chances mo na manalo," he said.

While Gialon enters the Bacolod leg with a wave of confidence, the competition is poised to intensify. The likes of Alido, Que, the reigning Philippine Masters champion, and other title contenders, including previous leg champions Jhonnel Ababa (Apo), Clyde Mondilla (Caliraya Springs) and Tony Lascuña (Splendido Taal), are motivated to deny Gialon a back-to-back win.

Each player is eager to make a final statement as the season draws to a close, with the 10th and last leg of the season – the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic – set to fire off on October 22.

Gialon's form and mindset make him a top contender, but seasoned players such as Fidel Concepcion, Guido van der Valk, Reymon Jaraula and Mondilla will also be looking to capitalize on their previous experiences and challenge Gialon’s supremacy.

Many of these players had promising runs in Iloilo but were ultimately outpaced by Gialon’s commanding performance, particularly from the second round onwards.

As the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized circuit reaches its final stretch, Gialon’s ability to replicate his success will depend on his course management and sustained composure against a determined field of challengers.