^

Sports

Gialon targets back-to-back PGT titles in Bacolod

Philstar.com
October 13, 2024 | 2:23pm
Gialon targets back-to-back PGT titles in Bacolod
Zanieboy Gialon.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first player to secure two victories in the Philippine Golf Tour 2024 season.

His triumph in Iloilo, marked by a stunning 13-under total of 267 at the former Santa Barbara Golf Course, netted him a six-stroke romp over Ira Alido and Angelo Que in a victory that snapped a two-year title drought and showcased Gialon’s mastery of challenging course conditions.

Gialon's "conquer the course" mentality, where he focuses on outwitting the course rather than his fellow players, will be tested again as he heads to the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia for the P2.5-million ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp. beginning Tuesday, October 15.

The par-70 layout features narrow fairways and tricky greens similar to those in Iloilo, reinforcing his belief that if he conquers the course, victory is within reach.

"Actually, hindi naman mga players ang kalaban ko kundi ang course. Kapag na-conquer mo yung course, malaki ang chances mo na manalo," he said.

While Gialon enters the Bacolod leg with a wave of confidence, the competition is poised to intensify. The likes of Alido, Que, the reigning Philippine Masters champion, and other title contenders, including previous leg champions Jhonnel Ababa (Apo), Clyde Mondilla (Caliraya Springs) and Tony Lascuña (Splendido Taal), are motivated to deny Gialon a back-to-back win.

Each player is eager to make a final statement as the season draws to a close, with the 10th and last leg of the season – the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic – set to fire off on October 22.

Gialon's form and mindset make him a top contender, but seasoned players such as Fidel Concepcion, Guido van der Valk, Reymon Jaraula and Mondilla will also be looking to capitalize on their previous experiences and challenge Gialon’s supremacy.

Many of these players had promising runs in Iloilo but were ultimately outpaced by Gialon’s commanding performance, particularly from the second round onwards.

As the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized circuit reaches its final stretch, Gialon’s ability to replicate his success will depend on his course management and sustained composure against a determined field of challengers.

vuukle comment

GOLF

ZANIEBOY GIALON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Back-to-back champion National U clobbered Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-7, 25-13, for its second straight win in the...
Sports
fbtw
TNT storms to 2-0 lead

TNT storms to 2-0 lead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
It was a dogfight in the series opener. Then reigning champion TNT just went berserk from there. 
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

1 day ago
World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac on Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates avenge loss to Knights

Pirates avenge loss to Knights

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
John Barba delivered his strongest effort to date as he willed Lyceum of the Philippines U to a 91-68 victory over Letran...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

1 day ago
Zanieboy Gialon cruised to a six-stroke victory over Angelo Que and Ira Alido with a clinical two-under 68 in the ICTSI Iloilo...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala falls vs Aussie foe to exit Ningbo Open

Eala falls vs Aussie foe to exit Ningbo Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala suffered an early exit from the Ningbo Open after getting swept by Australia’s Priscilla...
Sports
fbtw
Bacyadan snares gold in Asian Kickboxing Championship

Bacyadan snares gold in Asian Kickboxing Championship

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino Olympic boxer Hergie Bacyadan ruled another international competition after snaring a gold medal in the Asian Kickboxing...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo scores in Portugal's Nations League win as Spain sink Denmark

Ronaldo scores in Portugal's Nations League win as Spain sink Denmark

5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal beat Poland 3-1 for their third straight Nations League win on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
TNT shoots for 3-0 lead

TNT shoots for 3-0 lead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Reigning champion TNT goes for the jugular, Rain or Shine wants to stay afloat while sibling rivals San Miguel and Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with