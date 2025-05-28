^

Eala, partner advance in French Open doubles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 9:15am
Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates her win against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Though she may have seen the end of the road in singles’ action, Alex Eala’s run in Roland Garros is still alive in the doubles’ division.

The Filipina tennis sensation Eala and her partner, Renata Zarazua, barged into the next round of the French Open doubles after sweeping the duo of Emily Appleton and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 7-5, 6-4, early Wednesday (Manila time).

Eala and Zarazua trailed 2-4 in the first set but climbed out of the hole as they dug deep late to grab the victory.

And in the second set, with momentum firmly on their side, Eala and Zarazua had a strong start, going up 3-1.

But Appleton and Cavalle-Reimers won three of the next four games, tying things up at 4-all.

Despite this, Eala and Zarazua found their rhythm anew, finishing off the match with two straight games to grab the victory in an hour and 30 minutes.

Eala and Zarazua will take on the pair of Anastasia Potapova and Olga Danilovic in the next round.

Potapova and Danilovic defeated the seventh-seeded pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide, 1-6, 6-5, 7-5.

Their matchup is set this Friday (Manila time).

On Sunday, Eala bowed out of the singles’ action, her debut in a main draw, after absorbing a tough three-setter defeat against Emiliana Arango, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6.

Zamboanga nears Terrafirma sale

Zamboanga nears Terrafirma sale

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
The deal to sell the Terrafirma PBA franchise to the Zamboanga Valientes is nearing completion with July 11 the deadline to...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers on way to Finals?

Pacers on way to Finals?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
There’s a reason why they’re called the Indiana Pacers. Coach Rick Carlisle is using pace to dictate how his team...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder on brink of NBA finals

Thunder on brink of NBA finals

10 hours ago
NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a masterpiece performance to power Oklahoma City over Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Navarro headed to Magnolia in trade for Abueva, Balanza

NorthPort's Navarro headed to Magnolia in trade for Abueva, Balanza

18 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots have traded for young big man William Navarro in a deal with the NorthPort Batang Pier announced T...
Sports
fbtw
Height no problem for Manny

Height no problem for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios is listed anywhere between 5-9 and 6-feet but height isn’t an issue with 5-5...
Sports
fbtw
NCR bets win big in Palarong Pambansa Day 2

NCR bets win big in Palarong Pambansa Day 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
A pair of 27-year records fell and a neophyte gymnast danced his way to five golds to steal the show as 17-time champion...
Sports
fbtw
SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV

SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 partnered with SNK Corp., a renowned Japanese video gaming and interactive entertainment company. ...
Sports
fbtw
'Heart and soul': Capital1 eyes Belen with top pick in PVL draft

'Heart and soul': Capital1 eyes Belen with top pick in PVL draft

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
A hope of a thousand dreams. This was what Capital1 Solar co-owner Milka Romero called their recent good fortune of drawing...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino B.League players in town for 'Final Week'

Filipino B.League players in town for 'Final Week'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Filipino imports Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Matthew Wright and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. had a historic homecoming as the Japan...
Sports
fbtw
Camcam, Libonfacil named co-MVPs at PPS Dipolog tennis tilt

Camcam, Libonfacil named co-MVPs at PPS Dipolog tennis tilt

20 hours ago
Rising tennis stars Izabelle Camcam and Aizelle Libonfacil shared Most Valuable Player honors in the girls’ division,...
Sports
fbtw
