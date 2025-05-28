Eala, partner advance in French Open doubles

Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates her win against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines -- Though she may have seen the end of the road in singles’ action, Alex Eala’s run in Roland Garros is still alive in the doubles’ division.

The Filipina tennis sensation Eala and her partner, Renata Zarazua, barged into the next round of the French Open doubles after sweeping the duo of Emily Appleton and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 7-5, 6-4, early Wednesday (Manila time).

Eala and Zarazua trailed 2-4 in the first set but climbed out of the hole as they dug deep late to grab the victory.

And in the second set, with momentum firmly on their side, Eala and Zarazua had a strong start, going up 3-1.

But Appleton and Cavalle-Reimers won three of the next four games, tying things up at 4-all.

Despite this, Eala and Zarazua found their rhythm anew, finishing off the match with two straight games to grab the victory in an hour and 30 minutes.

Eala and Zarazua will take on the pair of Anastasia Potapova and Olga Danilovic in the next round.

Potapova and Danilovic defeated the seventh-seeded pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide, 1-6, 6-5, 7-5.

Their matchup is set this Friday (Manila time).

On Sunday, Eala bowed out of the singles’ action, her debut in a main draw, after absorbing a tough three-setter defeat against Emiliana Arango, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6.