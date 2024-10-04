^

Sports

Filipino booters booked for overseas tournaments

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 2:19pm
Filipino booters booked for overseas tournaments
New Philippine men's football team coach Albert Capellas (center) talks about his program in a presser in Makati Friday with PFF president John Gutierrez and director of national teams Freddy Gonzalez.
STAR / Olmin Leyba

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s and women’s football teams are gearing up for testy battles overseas as part of their respective preparations for major competitions down the road.

The Filipino booters, now under Spanish coach Albert Capellas, are booked for action in the King’s Cup from October 11-14 in Thailand, where they’re pitted against the host Thais, Tajikistan and Syria.

For their part, the Mark Torcaso-coached Filipinas are slated for the Pink Ladies Cup from October 26-30 in Antalya, Turkey with matches against Jordan and Congo.

After this, more friendlies and matches in Manila are being arranged for both squads, according to the Philippine Football Federation.

"The final stretch of this year will be very exciting; there will be so much football. I hope it becomes a trend in the following years,” PFF president John Gutierrez said in Friday's presscon with national team’s director Freddy Gonzalez, Capellas and Torcaso.

The King’s Cup will serve as a good workout ahead of the Philippines’ campaign in the Asean Football Federation Mitsubishi Electric Cup in December.

“I’m very positive,” said Capellas who was impressed with how the Filipinos responded to the changes he wanted in last month’s Merdeka Cup in Malaysia and held their own despite losses to the home team,. 1-2, and Tajikistan, 3-4 on penalties after a 0-0 tie.

“We just had three days to change the way we play. And when I saw the game against Tajikistan, I started to see a lot of things that are aligned with the way we want – more courage in pressing forward and trying to win the ball. I saw a lot of players could play in that way and they loved it. And that gives me a lot of hope.”

Torcaso looks forward to testing the Filipinas to different opposition as they take the long road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027.

“We have a strategy to play some really tough opponents at the start of the year and the plan is now to play some opponents that are probably closer (in strength) to us so we can focus on the way we want to play,” said Torcaso.

“The main objective of doing this is to bring in a solid game model that we want that will get us to the Asian Cup in 2026 and push us to the World Cup in 2027.”

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL

PFF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hopeful, gritty FiberXers live to fight another day

Hopeful, gritty FiberXers live to fight another day

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Hope and grit.
Sports
fbtw
PBA Esports Bakbakan returns with Season 2

PBA Esports Bakbakan returns with Season 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Sports without borders is the name of the game as the PBA and Dark League Studious tied up once again for Season 2 of the...
Sports
fbtw

Rousing start for EASL season

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Two games got EASL’s second home-and-away season off to a rousing start before a big crowd at the MOA Arena last Wednesday with celebrities, basketball figures and the league’s team owners from six countries...
Sports
fbtw
Strikers rip Angels in decider

Strikers rip Angels in decider

15 hours ago
Bacoor hacked out a 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 15-3 win over Biñan Tatak Gel to stay within striking distance of league...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons vow to remain on their toes amid unbeaten start

Maroons vow to remain on their toes amid unbeaten start

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With a perfect start so far in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, the University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carlos Alvarez's ONE return delayed amid opponent withdrawal

Carlos Alvarez's ONE return delayed amid opponent withdrawal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The return of Filipino mixed martial artist Carlos Alvarez inside the ONE ring will have to wait.
Sports
fbtw
No foreign coach for Yulo

No foreign coach for Yulo

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said yesterday two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos...
Sports
fbtw

SMB takes second shot at semis passage

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers will be an emboldened lot following their epic Game 3 steal. The San Miguel Beermen will be like an awakened dragon.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts tick in EASL debut

Bolts tick in EASL debut

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Booted out of the PBA Governors’ Cup title run, Meralco is channeling all its energy into its campaign in the East Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with