^

Sports

Go misses Top 10 finish in Abema Tour; Delos Santos falters in JGT

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 3:58pm
Go misses Top 10 finish in Abema Tour; Delos Santos falters in JGT
Lloyd Go

MANILA, Philippines – Lloyd Go narrowly missed out on a Top 10 finish in the Abema Tour’s Elite Grips Challenge despite a final-hole birdie as he salvaged a two-under 70, leaving him in a share of 11th place even as Daichi Sakuda secured the title via a playoff in Hyogo, Japan on Friday.

Go started strong with an impressive opening round of 67 that placed him in early contention, but a scrambling 72 in the second round pushed him back. Despite several missed birdie opportunities early in the final round, Go converted on the eighth and 14th holes before conceding a stroke on the par-3 15th.

He closed with a birdie on the 18th, posting a pair of 35s for a 54-hole total of 209, finishing tied for 11th with Ryuji Nozawa and Yika Kitagawa.

Meanwhile, Sakuda stumbled to a 73 in the final round, allowing Hokuto Yamazaki, who shot a 71, to force a sudden-death playoff at 205. However, Sakuda steadied himself, parring the first playoff hole to clinch the victory and secure a breakthrough win.

In Aichi, Justin delos Santos struggled to maintain his momentum after an opening-round 66 at the Vantelin Tokai Classic. A one-over 72 dropped him from joint third to a share of 24th place at Miyoshi Country Club’s West Course.

Errant drives hounded delos Santos, as he missed five fairways on the front nine and six on the back, hampering his chances for another low round. He managed a birdie on the second and 10th holes but dropped shots on 11 and 16, finishing with 30 putts.

Two-time Japan Golf Tour winner Juvic Pagunsan withdrew from the tournament after carding a 75 in the first round of the Japan Golf Tour event.

Yusaku Hosono surged ahead with a second 66 for a 132, wresting a one-stroke lead over Aguri Iwasaki and Takahiro Hataji, who shot 65 and 69, respectively, for 133s, while Shugo Imahira also fired a 65 and Kensei Hirata and Takanori Konishi matched for 134s.

vuukle comment

GOLF

LLOYD GO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

3 days ago
Junior standouts Aishel Evangelista of Betta Caloocan Swim Team and Patricia Mae Santor emerged the Most Outstanding Swimmers...
Sports
fbtw
Evangelista, Cantor add to medal hauls in Speedo swim tilt

Evangelista, Cantor add to medal hauls in Speedo swim tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
Teenage swimmers Aishel Evangelista and Patricia Cantor continued to shine in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. Go Full Speedo...
Sports
fbtw
International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

1 day ago
Hideki Matsuyama was described by some of his teammates as a Japanese sensation, leader, master and great golfer. The version...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

1 day ago
The home run ball that saw Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani become the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

1 day ago
The upcoming ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals in the 10-12 age category promises a thrilling series of intense...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Intense battles loom in JPGT Match Play

Intense battles loom in JPGT Match Play

16 hours ago
The upcoming ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals in the 10-12 age category promises a thrilling series of intense...
Sports
fbtw
NU belles banner SSL collegiate cast

NU belles banner SSL collegiate cast

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Back-to-back champion and reigning UAAP queen National U still looms as the heavy favorite even as all other squads vow a...
Sports
fbtw
St. Benilde, Mapua eye turnaround

St. Benilde, Mapua eye turnaround

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
College of St. Benilde hopes to rebound from its excruciating defeat the last time out as it tangles with dangerous Lyceum...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines riders vie in Langkawi

Philippines riders vie in Langkawi

16 hours ago
The Philippines returns to the Le Tour de Langkawi after more than two decades of absence with six of the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with