‘Million words for Jawo’: Fan pays homage to Big J with unique work

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 1:08pm
Danilo Coma (left) and Pasig City vice mayor Dodot Jaworski
MANILA, Philippines – They say a picture is worth a thousand words. 

A fan of PBA legend Robert Jaworski probably painted a thousand pictures, as he wrote his idol’s name a million times. 

Sixty-two-year-old Danilo Coma, from Mabalacat, Pampanga, spent 11 years writing Jaworki’s nickname “Jawo” one million times as an homage to “The Big J.” 

Coma, who attended the 30th PBA Press Corps Awards on Tuesday when Jaworski was feted with the Lifetime Achievement Award, brought some pieces of paper and cartolina with his handwriting. 

“Simimulan ko iyan noong 2010 pa. Tapos natapos ko 11 years. Ginagawa ko yan dedicated kay Idol Big J. A million words for Jawo. Yan ang handog ko sa kaniya sa kaniyang kabaitan sa akin,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the event. 

Coma said that he was already a fan of the iconic basketball star ever since he was a kid. 

“Maliit pa ako, elementary pa lang ako, idol ko na si Jawo. tapos ginagaya-gaya ko iya kahit di ako marunong. Lampa ako, pagka may basketball lagi nila akong niyayaya. Pero lampa ako, lagi akong nagkakamali. Nagkakapilay-pilay ako kaya tinatawag nila akong lampa,” he said. 

“Pero ginagaya ko pa rin. Unang-una, magaling. Tapos talagang meron siyang fighting spirit. Never say die,” he added. 

The basketball fan, clad in Jaworski’s red Toyota Super Corollas jersey, shared that he wanted to do something unique for his basketball hero, which is why he wrote 1,000,000 words, plus 77,777 if corrections are needed. 

“Noon, wala pa sa isip ko na magsusulat ako ng ganun. Kaya lang, nakikita ko kasi, yung ibang naga-idol o humahanga, karamihan ang ginagawa nila picture, nagiipon sila ng mga bola o tshirt o jersey. Ako nag-isip ako ng iba Ngayon ang naisip ko, pagsusulat,” he said.

“Ngayon yung una kong sulat, yung square square pa lang. Ang hirap, ang tagal matapos, back-to-back. Ngayon naisipan ko naman ito naman ang gawin ko, kaya nilagay ko sa cartolina, streamer at tarpaulins,” he added.

And, it took him 11 years to finish what he started because the vendor was only able to do so after work.

“Ito ay pang-Philippine history, kasaysayan magpakailanman na walang makahigit kung sino man.” 

The two already met three times. He was also able to get Jaworski to sign his “Million Words for Jawo” back in 2019. 

The lifetime achievement award of Jaworski, who is suffering from a rare blood disorder, was received by his son, Dodot Jaworski. 

“You know, I’m in politics now, I do see the people every day. Not one single day passes na walang nangungumusta sa tatay ko. Talagang tumatak ang pangalang Jaworski sa puso ng Pilipino,” the Pasig City vice mayor told reporters.

