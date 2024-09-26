PBA 'saddened' by Amores shooting incident

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Thursday said it is “saddened” by the alleged shooting incident involving guard John Amores.

Amores, who is playing for the NorthPort Batang Pier, allegedly shot at another person, identified by the police as Lee Cacalda, on Wednesday after a heated argument during a basketball game.

The 25-year-old player eventually surrendered to authorities early Thursday morning, a few hours after the incident.

In a statement posted on the PBA website, commissioner Willie Marcial declined to comment on the incident.

"This is a matter subject of investigation by the police, and we cannot comment on it. But we are saddened by such an unfortunate incident," he said.

According to a police report on Wednesday, Amores and Cacalda were playing a basketball game in Laguna and “got into a heated altercation.”

Things escalated and led Amores to go to Barangay Maytalang Uno. When Cacalda followed him, the PBA player allegedly fired at the victim but did not hit him.

According to a progress report from the police, Amores’ gun was not recovered.



The appropriate criminal complaints against him and his brother are expected to be filed at the Laguna Provincial Prosecution Office.

The guard was previously slapped with an indefinite ban in the NCAA after throwing punches in a game between his school, the Jose Rizal Heavy Bombers, and the College of St. Benilde Blazers.

He later found his way back to basketball and was drafted by the Batang Pier in the 2023 draft with the 51st overall pick.

After being selected, Amores said that he was “happy” to have a “new start.”

“I can show them that I can change, and I can show people that I will do what I have to do for a better career,” he told reporters in Filipino back in September last year.