Report: PBA player Amores involved in shooting in Laguna

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 11:22pm
Report: PBA player Amores involved in shooting in Laguna
John Amores (13)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA player John Amores was reportedly involved in a shooting incident in Lumban, Laguna, authorities said.

Amores, who is playing for the NorthPort Batang Pier, allegedly shot an individual identified as 32-year-old Lee Cacalda after a basketball game in the province, according to a police report.

The incident, first reported by online sports website Spin.PH, stemmed from a heated argument where the two were reportedly playing a basketball game on Wednesday evening. 

Amores allegedly provoked Cacalda to a fistfight, and the latter followed the former to Barangay Maytalang Uno. 

This was where Amores allegedly shot at Cacalda. No one was hurt from the incident. 

Following this, the basketball player escaped.

Police are now looking for Amores and are conducting a hot pursuit operation for the apprehension of the guard. 

Philstar.com has reached out to the Philippine National Police and the Lumban Municipal Police Station via Viber, but no replies have been received as of posting time.

Amores was previously indefinitely banned by the NCAA after the then-JRU Heavy Bomber ran amok in a game against the College of Saint Benilde Blazers back in 2022.

There, he punched several players in a fit of rage.

However, he was able to still play basketball professionally and was selected by NorthPort in the 2023 PBA Draft.

