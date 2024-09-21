Lady Bulldogs hold off Tigresses for solo lead

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs fended off a furious rally by the defending champions University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses, 75-69, in last season’s finals rematch Saturday in the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NU is now the only undefeated team and gained solo first place in the competition as they fought off a gallant effort by the Tigresses in wire-to-wire action.

Jainaba Konateh led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Camille Clarin added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Bulldogs, who were dethroned by UST last season, started strong and took a 16 point lead as early as the first half.

The lead grew to 24, 61-37, in the third quarter after a Clarin layup.

The Tigresses though clawed their way back and give the Lady Bulldogs a scare.

The lead was cut to just eight, 61-69, after back-to-back-to-back triples by the Espana-based squad, with the last one coming from Kent Pastrana.

An and-one play by Angel Surada ended the run, 61-71, before Gin Relliquette answered back with a trey to inch closer.

However, UST committed costly turnovers which prevented them from going closer.

A clutch trey by Brigette Santos with 32.7 seconds left kept the Tigresses in it, but a deuce by Cielo Pagdulagan slammed the door shut.

Surada had a massive double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds for NU.

Relliquette finished with 12 points, while Santos had 11 for UST.

NU rose to 4-0 in the season, while UST dropped to 3-1.

The Sampaloc-based squad will be facing the Adamson Lady Falcons next on Wednesday. UST, on the other hand, will take on the La Salle Lady Archers on Sunday, September 29th. Both games will be held at the Big Dome.