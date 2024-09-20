Road Warriors rout Fuel Masters to boost quarters push

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors snapped their four-game losing streak in the PBA Governor's Cup at the expense of the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 104-79, Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium to strengthen their quarterfinals bid.

NLEX rose to 4-5 in the season, half a game ahead of the 3-5 Blackwater Bossing, to take the solo fourth spot of Group B.

DeQuan Jones finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Robert Bolick added 19 markers on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting from the field.

It was a dominant win for the Road Warriors, who broke the game wide open as early as the first quarter.

After a 3-pointer by Tyler Tio gave Phoenix a 17-16 lead in the five minute mark of the first quarter.

NLEX then ran away and unleashed 16 unanswered points to grab a 33-17 lead in the second quarter.

A triple by Jjay Alejandro snapped the run, but the Road Warriors would not let up.

The lead grew to as much as 33 points, 94-61, in the fourth quarter after trey by Robbie Herndon as NLEX breezed through to the finish line.

"Alam naman nila kung gaano ka-importante ang laro ngayon para sa amin pero hindi pa naman kami automatic na papasok. Pero they realized the importance of this game," NLEX head coach Jong Uichico told reporters after the game.

Baser Amer added 14 in 10 minutes, while Enoch Valdez had 10 for the Road Warriors.Rookie Jonnel Policarpio had a near double-double of eight points and 10 rebounds in almost 11 minutes of play.

Sean Manganti paced Phoenix with 13 points and six rebounds, to go with two assists and a steal. Tyler Tio added 12, while Jason Perkins had 11 markers and seven boards but he had a game-worst =- of -21.

Phoenix finished the season with a 1-9 record.

Blackwater will be facing the San Miguel Beermen on Saturday in a must-win contest, where a loss by the Bossing will ensure the Road Warriors' quarterfinal berth.

The Road Warriors, for their part, take on the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings on Sunday.