^

Sports

PGT resumes at Forest Hills

The Philippine Star
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
PGT resumes at Forest Hills
Clyde Mondilla
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Golf Tour resumes with the seventh leg – the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic – on Sept. 18 at the prestigious Nicklaus course.

For the five of the six winners from the tour’s previous legs, this event is a chance to set a record as the first two-leg champion of the season. Among them are Angelo Que, the Philippine Masters winner; Sean Ramos, who claimed the Lakewood Championship; and seasoned veterans Jhonnel Ababa, Clyde Mondilla and Tony Lascuña, who emerged victorious at Apo, Caliraya Springs and Splendido Taal, respectively.

While Que and Ramos spent the break competing on the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour, others like Lascuña, Mondilla and Ababa kept in top form with rigorous training at home, ensuring they’re primed for the resumption of the country’s premier golf circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

Many players also used the time to give swing lessons at various ranges.

At 54, Lascuña continues to defy age.

vuukle comment

CLYDE MONDILLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

1 day ago
Carlos Yulo received another P10 million windfall this time from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)...
Sports
fbtw
Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Raul Rosas Jr. may be fighting in the preliminary cards of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the moment, but make...
Sports
fbtw
Singson finishes strong, trails by 6 in China

Singson finishes strong, trails by 6 in China

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson birdied the last two holes at the front to save a one-under-par 71, trailing early leader Yuai Ji after 18 holes...
Sports
fbtw
Cone laments Isaac Go going down with injury in Ginebra win

Cone laments Isaac Go going down with injury in Ginebra win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
“Bittersweet.”
Sports
fbtw
A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
There was really no surprise when the Philippines had trouble-free opening round victories over Aruba in the men’s division...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lions win despite missing 15 free throws

Lions win despite missing 15 free throws

1 hour ago
San Beda made up for a horrible free-throw shooting with a strangling defense as it turned back a feisty San Sebastian, 85-75,...
Sports
fbtw

Testing Sen. Pia’s patience

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, a brilliant lawyer like his late father Sen. Rene, has declared that the new rule deducting two years of playing eligibility on a student-athlete transferring from one...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz sends French Cuppers packing

Alcaraz sends French Cuppers packing

1 hour ago
France crashed out of the Davis Cup Friday when world No.3 Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 in the second rubber in...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Another day, another Scotty Hopson 4-point game winner.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with