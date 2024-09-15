PGT resumes at Forest Hills

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Golf Tour resumes with the seventh leg – the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic – on Sept. 18 at the prestigious Nicklaus course.

For the five of the six winners from the tour’s previous legs, this event is a chance to set a record as the first two-leg champion of the season. Among them are Angelo Que, the Philippine Masters winner; Sean Ramos, who claimed the Lakewood Championship; and seasoned veterans Jhonnel Ababa, Clyde Mondilla and Tony Lascuña, who emerged victorious at Apo, Caliraya Springs and Splendido Taal, respectively.

While Que and Ramos spent the break competing on the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour, others like Lascuña, Mondilla and Ababa kept in top form with rigorous training at home, ensuring they’re primed for the resumption of the country’s premier golf circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

Many players also used the time to give swing lessons at various ranges.

At 54, Lascuña continues to defy age.