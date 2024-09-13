‘Bata’ Reyes banners top Asian cue artists vs best of Europe in maiden Reyes Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural Reyes Cup will be kicking off next month with an invitational nine-ball tournament slated in the Philippines.

The tourney, named after Filipino pool legend Efren “Bata” Reyes, will see some of the best pool players from Europe facing off against the best of Asia.

Currently, Team Asia, which will be captained by Reyes, is made up of Singapore’s Aloysius Yap, the Philippines’ Johann Chua and Taiwan’s Ko Pin Yi.

Team Europe, on the other hand, is made up of Germany’s Joshua Filler, Albania’s Eklent Kaçi and Denmark’s Mickey Krause.

The European squad will be captained by Karl Boyes.

The two squads will each receive two wildcard players to complete their rosters.

Long time coming

Reyes said that he has been waiting for such a tournament for a long time.

“This tournament, I have been waiting for this Reyes Cup,” he told reporters in Filipino at a press conference Friday.

“There are a lot of good players now here in Team Europe. But for me, Team Asia could win, although I could not play now because I am now older,” he added.

While he could not compete in the tournament, “The Magician” bared that he will be guiding the team as a captain.

“That is why we chose good players here in Asia, from Singapore, Taipei and the Philippines. But, as the team captain, I will help them. And maybe I could play, I will face this player on my left [Boyes.] He already defeated me,” he stressed.

Aristeo “Putch” Puyat, the founder of Puyat Sports, expressed confidence that the Reyes Cup will push the younger generation of pool players to be better.

“I’m confident that the Reyes Cup will inspire many of our young players to strive and be better and be competitive,” he said.

“There are so many competitions hosted by Matchroom almost every month and they cannot say anymore that they don’t have the exposure. They can join the events, and it’s easier for them to be good, if they’re really good, if they concentrate and they practice,” he added.

“They can no longer say that they have no exposure. There are a lot of tournaments.”

Emily Frazer, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport, said that he believes the tourney will be “just phenomenal.”

“We now reached sell-out arenas of 2,500, to now 3,000 this year. Imagine where we will be in four weeks’ time at the Reyes Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium,” Frazer said.

“Stepped into the arena yesterday, and I could see the seating and just thinking this fill-up is going to be incredible. That’s the aim, that’s the goal,” he added.

One Sports and Pilipinas Live will carry the event. Tickets will be on sale soon.