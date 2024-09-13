Beermen, Bolts gear up for EASL campaign

MANILA, Philippines -- The rosters of both the San Miguel Beernen and the Meralco Bolts for the upcoming East Asia Super League (EASL) are slowly taking shape, with the international tourney about to kick off next month.

The two PBA teams will represent the Philippines in the EASL, which will pit teams from Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Macau.

Former TNT Tropang Giga import and NBA player Quincy Miller has arrived in Manila last week, as he will reinforce the reigning PBA Commissioner’s Cup champion Beermen.

He will likely team up with either Jordan Adams or Sheldon Mac in the tournament.

Meralco, meanwhile, will be reinforced by naturalized player Ange Kouame, who will play with imports Allen Durham and DJ Kennedy.

Both the Beermen and the Bolts will open the doubleheader tip-off on October 2nd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

San Miguel will face off against Korea’s Suwon KT Sonicboom, the runner up in the last Korean Basketball League finals.

The PBA Philippine Cup champions Bolts will take on the Macau Black Bears, the champion of the Macau Basketball League.

San Miguel will continue to be led by eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and the “Death 15.”

Meralco will be paced by Finals MVP Chris Newsome and the spirited Bolts squad.

“Starting the season in Manila is a perfect way to showcase the passion and energy of EASL, both on the court and off it. We expect high intensity competition, with exciting entertainment and activations for fans to experience during the games,” EASL CEO Henry Kerins said.

“EASL Tip-Off 2024 is just the beginning of what we expect to be another amazing season of the best basketball in Asia,” he added.