NBI: Interpol not needed â€˜for nowâ€™ in Roque, vlogger sedition raps

NBI: Interpol not needed ‘for now’ in Roque, vlogger sedition raps

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 4:52pm
Composite photo shows former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in the Netherlands and vlogger Claire "Maharlika" Contreras during her YouTube livestream on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Harry Roque via Facebook; Boldyak TV via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — No intervention from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) will be needed in the cases filed against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and vlogger Claire “Maharlika” Contreras, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said. 

Roque and Contreras were reportedly in the Netherlands, as seen in their live vlogs, when former President Rodrigo Duterte was transferred to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) custody.

In an interview with Teleradyo on Wednesday, April 16, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said the Interpol would not be involved “at least for now.” 

“This is the findings of the NBI — that there is strong evidence of their violations under domestic laws,” Lavin said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The case stems from sedition complaints filed against Roque and Contreras over their alleged role in circulating the so-called “polvoron” video, which features a deepfake of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appearing to use cocaine. 

Contreras also faces additional complaints for unlawful use of means of publication and utterances, cyber libel and computer-related forgery.

Lavin explained that the charges filed are in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act since it involves the use of social media platforms. 

“Napakalawak ng broadcast or reach nito even sa Facebook, different platforms. So this has very wide implications especially ang cybercrime. It's a borderless crime,” he said.

(Its broadcast or reach is very extensive — even on Facebook and other platforms. So this has very wide implications, especially in terms of cybercrime. It's a borderless crime.)

Regarding the issuance of a warrant of arrest, Lavin said the NBI will “leave it to the discretion of the Department of Justice.” 

The allegations were raised by vlogger Pebbles Cunanan during a House inquiry into the disinformation in the country, where lawmakers are seeking to craft measures that would curb its spread.

RELATED: Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

Cunanan accused Roque of discussing plans with pro-Duterte vloggers in July 2024, weeks before Marcos’ State of the Nation Address, on how the “polvoron video” should be disseminated. 

She claims Roque told them during a private dinner in Hong Kong that he received a screenshot of the video from a politician’s relative. 

Contreras responded to the news in a Facebook livestream, saying she will face the complaints in court. 

Roque also made a similar statement, saying it’s a “good opportunity” for Marcos to “personally disprove” the claims of his cocaine use in court. 

NBI Director Jaime Santiago confirmed the charges Tuesday night, April 15. 

