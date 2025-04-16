Hotshots escape Beermen to stay unbeaten

Magnolia's Zav Lucero (22) drives past the defense of the San Miguel Beermen in their PBA Philippine Cup clash Wednesday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots outlasted the San Miguel Beermen in overtime, 98-95, to remain unscathed in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia trailed by 14 points but clawed out of the hole and hit timely shots late in the fourth quarter and the overtime period to grab their third straight win in the conference, while dealing the Beermen their first loss in three games.

Zav Lucero powered the Hotshots with 24 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Jerom Lastimosa added 21 markers and five dimes.

With Magnolia leading late, 94-93, in overtime after a pair of free throws by Lastimosa, San Miguel overtook the Hotshots, 95-94, with 1:13 left after a short stab by June Mar Fajardo.

But a jumper by Barroca, which was ruled a long 2-pointer after his toe was caught on the 3-point line, pushed Magnolia ahead for good, 96-95, with 49.4 seconds remaining.

On the other end, CJ Perez had the chance to give San Miguel the lead, but missed a layup. The Beermen were able to grab the lead once again.

But Perez squandered the second chance, committing a turnover.

And with 7.3 seconds left, Barroca hit another long 2-pointer to set the final score.

Don Trollano had the chance to tie things up and force another overtime, but he rushed the triple attempt. Magnolia grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the clock.

San Miguel led by 10, 67-57, in the third quarter after a pair of free throws by Don Trollano.

Slowly but surely, though, the Hotshots stormed back.

They tied things up at 80-all after an and-one play by Lucero.

June Mar Fajardo and Rodney Brondial kept the Beermen ahead, but shots by Lastimosa, Lucero and Ian Sangalang gave Magnolia the lead, 86-85, with about 44 seconds left.

Juami Tiongson gave San Miguel the one point edge, 87-86, but Lastimosa’s split from the line forced overtime.

Calvin Abueva had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, to go with four assists and two steals. Peter Alfaro added 11 points while Paul Lee chipped in 10.

Fajardo and Tiongson powered the Beermen with 17 points apiece. The former had 17 boards and a block, while the latter had two rebounds and an assist. Trollano chipped in 16 points, while Perez produced 14 points, six assists and five rebounds while also committing seven turnovers.

PBA action will return next week, after the Holy Week break.