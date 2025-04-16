^

Painters notch first win, dump Batang Pier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 8:18pm
Rain or Shine's Gian Mamuyac (3) glides to the basket through the defense of the NorthPort Batang Pier in their PBAP Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters tallied their first win in the PBA Philippine Cup after blasting the Arvin Tolentino-less NorthPort Batang Pier, 113-96, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gian Mamuyac spearheaded Rain or Shine with 22 points, with 18 coming in the first half. He also had three assists and three rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory.

Santi Santillan chipped in a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Andrei Caracut and Caelan Tiongson had 15 apiece.

With Mamuyac in the forefront, the Elasto Painters grabbed a massive 14-point lead, 31-17, at the end of the first quarter.

The lead grew to 18, 51-33, in the second quarter, but the Batang Pier stormed back and sliced the deficit to four, 52-56, in the third quarter after a jumper by William Navarro.

But the Elasto Painters were just too hot to handle, finding their rhythm anew and grabbing a double-digit advantage heading into the fourth, 86-75.

Rain or Shine did not yield this time around, leading by as much as 19 points, 104-85, after a Santillan jumper, as they breezed through to the finish line.

Adrian Nocum added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Gabe Norwood and Anton Asistio had nine markers each for the Elasto Painters.

Navarro led NorthPort with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Joshua Munzon added 11. Jio Jalalon and Evan Nelle chipped in 11 points apiece.

Both teams are now holding 1-1 win-loss records.

The Batang Pier will see action next against the Blackwater Bossing next Friday, while Rain or Shine will battle it out with the defending champions Meralco Bolts next Sunday.

