^

Sports

4 foreign teams spice up Tour of Luzon competition

Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 2:41pm
4 foreign teams spice up Tour of Luzon competition

MANILA, Philippines — The Tour of Luzon was intended to resurrect multi-stage road racing in the country. But its lure went into overdrive, resulting in four foreign teams competing against 12 continental and domestic club teams in the eight-stage competition dubbed the “Great Revival”.

News about the Tour of Luzon spread in Thailand in February during the 2025 Asian Cycling Confederation Road Championships and, the rest, as they say, was history.

“We’re not even on the international calendar of the UCI [International Cycling Union] yet, but enthusiasm and interest about the Tour of Luzon are as feverish as they are here at home,” said Patrick “Pató” Gregorio, president of DuckWorld PH, organizer of the Tour of Luzon presented by the MVP Group’s Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation led by its Chief Regulatory Officer Arrey Perez.

Joining the fray in the Tour of Luzon that flags off next Thursday, April 24, in Paoay, Ilocos Norte, are the CCN Factory HK from Hong Kong, Malaysia Pro Cycling, Bryton Racing Team from Taiwan and Gapyeong Cycling Team from South Korea.

“They are just four of several foreign teams which asked to be invited to the Tour,” Perez said. “For the Tour to be just revived, its proof that the label, the race itself, indeed makes it a national treasure.”

All four foreign squads will be up against their fellow Philippine UCI continental teams 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines, Standard Insurance Philippines, Go For Gold Philippines and Victoria Sports Pro Cycling Team in the race sanctioned by the PhilCycling, headed by Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, president of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

But tough challenges are also expected from Philippines National Under-23-Tom N Toms Coffee and active club teams Excellent Noodles, DReyna Orion Cement, Dandez T-Prime Cycling Team, Exodus Army, MPT Drive Hub Cycling Team, 1 Team Visayas, One Cycling Mindanao and Team Pangasinan.

The Philippines was in the UCI calendar for 10 years through the Le Tour de Filipinas, a legacy of the late Air21 founder and chairman Alberto “Bert” Lina, the country’s cycling godfather.

After the kick off Paoay-Paoay Stage 1, Stage 2 will be a Paoay-Vigan team time trial race, followed by the Vigan-San Juan Stage 3, Agoo-Clark Stage 4, Clark-Clark (via New Clark City) Stage 5, Clark-Lingayen Stage 6, Labrador-Lingayen individual time trial Stage 7 and finally the queen Stage 8 from Lingayen to the Scout Hill finish inside Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

A cool P1 million awaits the champion team while the individual champion gets P500,000 in the Tour of Luzon which forged partnerships with the Cardinal Santos Medical Center (Official Medical Partner), GO21 (Official Logistics Partner), Dong Feng Motors (Official Vehicle Partner), Victory Liner, Digital Out of Home (DOOH), Public Safety Savings and Loan Association, Inc. (PSSLAI), Unilab, Huawei,  Toyota, MVP Group/We Are Sports and Pilipinas Live.

CYCLING

TOUR OF LUZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala bundles out Koevermans

Eala bundles out Koevermans

16 hours ago
Alex Eala regained a good rhythm in the resumption of her rain-hit match with the Netherlands’ Anouk Koevermans, salvaging...
Sports
fbtw
Eala leads rain-hit match

Eala leads rain-hit match

1 day ago
The Philippines’ Alex Eala got off to a strong start and was leading the Netherlands’ Anouk Koevermans, 6-3, 2-4,...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Hotshots dispute 3-0 slate

Beermen, Hotshots dispute 3-0 slate

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Whenever it’s the All-Filipino, San Miguel Beer and Magnolia play with a lot of pride and will to win.
Sports
fbtw
Tour of Luzon Revival a complete package

Tour of Luzon Revival a complete package

16 hours ago
The Tour of Luzon comes as a complete package of a multi-stage race when the fabled summer sports spectacle returns on April...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Grizzlies clash in play-in opener

Warriors, Grizzlies clash in play-in opener

16 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline in an attempt to land a top-six Western Conference playoff...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon, Pasay chalk up MPBL wins

Quezon, Pasay chalk up MPBL wins

2 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers revved up in the fourth quarter and battered the Paranaque Patriots, 76-62, Tuesday night in the Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Akari Chargers upbeat on future PVL title hopes

Akari Chargers upbeat on future PVL title hopes

2 hours ago
After another podium finish, it is safe to say that the Akari Chargers now own one of the successful programs in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors tame Grizzlies to book NBA playoff spot

Warriors tame Grizzlies to book NBA playoff spot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors seized the seventh seed in the Western Conference after quelling the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-116,...
Sports
fbtw
Golf to debut mixed-team event in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Golf to debut mixed-team event in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Golf in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is set to bring added excitement and innovation with the inclusion of a mixed-team event,...
Sports
fbtw
Anthony, Black help Magic shoot down Hawks to gain NBA playoff berth

Anthony, Black help Magic shoot down Hawks to gain NBA playoff berth

5 hours ago
Cole Anthony scored 26 points off the bench as the Orlando Magic booked their place in the first round of the NBA playoffs...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with