League of Legends heads to Ionia for Season 2 game update

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 6:23pm
League of Legends heads to Ionia for Season 2 game update

MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games' League of Legends is set to launch its second season of 2025 — Spirit Blossom Beyond. As the first season focused on Noxus, the second season brings players to fan-favorite Runeterra region Ionia.

The Spirit Blossom Beyond theme will be woven throughout various aspects of the game, including a new champion, Yunara, and game cosmetics.

Players can look forward to the return of Spirit Blossom skins inspired by Ionian folklore, featuring champions like Ashe, Irelia, Bard, Varus, Zyra and Ivern. Additionally, new variety skins will be introduced, starting with Pool Party Twitch, which will be earnable on the Act 1 paid pass. Prestige Spirit Blossom Lux and Spirit Blossom Ivern will also be available, along with the next Exalted skin for Morgana and Prestige skins for Zed and Aphelios.

Season 2 also introduces several significant gameplay updates. Key changes to neutral objectives include the introduction of Thornbound Atakhan, which replaces Atakhan’s Voracious and Ruinous forms. This new form offers unique rewards, such as purifying Bloody Petals into Spirit Petals with enhanced effects. Additionally, Void Grubs will now spawn later in the game, and Rift Herald will appear at the 15-minute mark without the Shelly’s Gaze debuff.

The Bounty System has been modified to activate more consistently for the team that is behind. In Champ Select, only junglers will have access to Smite, which will be automatically assigned, and those with support roles will receive the World Atlas item once the game starts. Summoner’s Rift will also receive a visual update to reflect the Spirit Blossom theme.

A highlight of Season 2 is the new game mode, Brawl. Set in the whimsical Bandle City, Brawl is a fast-paced, 5v5 mode focused on combat. Players will battle to push their minions into the enemy base, with no towers or other objectives to distract from the action. This mode offers a quicker, lower-stakes alternative to the classic Summoner’s Rift experience, perfect for players seeking intense, head-to-head champion combat.

League of Legends Season 2 Spirit Blossom Beyond will be released at the end of the month.

