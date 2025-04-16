^

Headlines

Marcos, Escudero, Romualdez performance ratings drop — Pulse Asia

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 1:36pm
Marcos, Escudero, Romualdez performance ratings drop â€” Pulse Asia
A composite photo of Senate President Francis Escudero, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
Senate PRIB / Presidential Communications Office / Philstar.com / House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — The satisfaction and trust ratings of three of the country's highest officials declined in the Pulse Asia survey, released Wednesday, April 16.

Vice President Sara Duterte, meanwhile, saw gains in both approval and trust.

Pulse Asia conducted the survey from March 23 to 29, polling 2,400 Filipino respondents nationwide.

Marcos. The March survey found President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with an approval rating of 25%, while 22% of respondents were undecided. Disapproval of Marcos surged to 53%, a sharp 17-point drop from his 42% approval in February.

His trust rating mirrored this trend, with only 25% expressing trust, while 21% were undecided. The majority of respodents at 54% either had little or no trust.

Duterte. The vice president's approval rating remained in the majority at 59%, up seven points from February. Meanwhile, 225 were undecided, and 16% disapproved.

Duterte also led in trust, garnering a 61% rating, with 23% of the survey respondents being undecided and 16% expressing distrust.

Escudero. Senate President Chiz Escudero posted the second-highest approval among top officials at 39%, though this was an eight-point drop from February. His score, however, did not go above the sample size. Forty-four percent were undecided, and 18% disapproved.

Escudero’s trust rating stood at 38%, with 23% undecided and 16% expressing distrust.

Romualdez. House Speaker Martin Romualdez recorded the lowest ratings among the four, with 14% approval and 54% disapproval. Romualdez’s score declined three points from his February approval rating of 17%.

Romualdez’s trust rating was also 14%, with 30% undecided and 57% expressing distrust.

Other ratings. The Pulse Asia survey also revealed widespread public dissatisfaction with the Marcos administration’s handling of key issues. A striking 79% disapproved of the government’s efforts to control inflation, with only 3% approving.

Filipinos were also dissatisfied with how the administration has been fighting graft and corruption, with 53% who disapproved and only 13% who approved.

The administration’s poverty reduction efforts, meanwhile, drew 48% disapproval and 12% approval, while 48% disapproved of efforts to increase workers’ pay, with only 16% approving.

BONGBONG MARCOS

FRANCIS ESCUDERO

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

PULSE ASIA

SARA DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Imee describes Chiz as &lsquo;ambitious&rsquo;

Imee describes Chiz as ‘ambitious’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has described Senate President Francis Escudero as ambitious, after failing to get the latter’s support...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
The Kabataan party-list described the “ITIM” (black) campaign of presidential sister Sen. Imee Marcos and Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
US &lsquo;ship killer&rsquo; missiles in Philippines for Balikatan

US ‘ship killer’ missiles in Philippines for Balikatan

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
An advanced anti-ship missile system developed for the US military will be used in the April 21 Balikatan exercises in which...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The DENR and police seized P3.6 million of smuggled counterfeit chainsaws in a buy-bust at Eseki Industrial Enterprises Corp.’s...
Headlines
fbtw
RTC judges sworn in to Court of Appeals posts

RTC judges sworn in to Court of Appeals posts

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Two new appellate court associate justices, Edilwasif Baddiri and Jeoffre Acebido, are the new Court of Appeals justices...
Headlines
fbtw
Search ongoing for 7 Filipinos, 3 Chinese after vessel capsizes in Occidental Mindoro

Search ongoing for 7 Filipinos, 3 Chinese after vessel capsizes in Occidental Mindoro

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Search and rescue operations are underway for seven Filipinos and three Chinese nationals missing after a vessel capsized...
Headlines
fbtw
18 areas on danger alert; Los Ba&ntilde;os seen hitting 50&deg;C on Holy Wednesday

18 areas on danger alert; Los Baños seen hitting 50°C on Holy Wednesday

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
PAGASA reported that several areas are under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with