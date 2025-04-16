Marcos, Escudero, Romualdez performance ratings drop â€” Pulse Asia

Marcos, Escudero, Romualdez performance ratings drop — Pulse Asia

MANILA, Philippines — The satisfaction and trust ratings of three of the country's highest officials declined in the Pulse Asia survey, released Wednesday, April 16.

Vice President Sara Duterte, meanwhile, saw gains in both approval and trust.

Pulse Asia conducted the survey from March 23 to 29, polling 2,400 Filipino respondents nationwide.

Marcos. The March survey found President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with an approval rating of 25%, while 22% of respondents were undecided. Disapproval of Marcos surged to 53%, a sharp 17-point drop from his 42% approval in February.

His trust rating mirrored this trend, with only 25% expressing trust, while 21% were undecided. The majority of respodents at 54% either had little or no trust.

Duterte. The vice president's approval rating remained in the majority at 59%, up seven points from February. Meanwhile, 225 were undecided, and 16% disapproved.

Duterte also led in trust, garnering a 61% rating, with 23% of the survey respondents being undecided and 16% expressing distrust.

Escudero. Senate President Chiz Escudero posted the second-highest approval among top officials at 39%, though this was an eight-point drop from February. His score, however, did not go above the sample size. Forty-four percent were undecided, and 18% disapproved.

Escudero’s trust rating stood at 38%, with 23% undecided and 16% expressing distrust.

Romualdez. House Speaker Martin Romualdez recorded the lowest ratings among the four, with 14% approval and 54% disapproval. Romualdez’s score declined three points from his February approval rating of 17%.

Romualdez’s trust rating was also 14%, with 30% undecided and 57% expressing distrust.

Other ratings. The Pulse Asia survey also revealed widespread public dissatisfaction with the Marcos administration’s handling of key issues. A striking 79% disapproved of the government’s efforts to control inflation, with only 3% approving.

Filipinos were also dissatisfied with how the administration has been fighting graft and corruption, with 53% who disapproved and only 13% who approved.

The administration’s poverty reduction efforts, meanwhile, drew 48% disapproval and 12% approval, while 48% disapproved of efforts to increase workers’ pay, with only 16% approving.