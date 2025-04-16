MVPs and rising stars: top players to watch entering the NBA Playoffs

As the 2024-25 NBA season nears its conclusion, it’s definitely shaping up to be one of the most memorable seasons in recent history. The regular season has been nothing short of eventful, from the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks pulling off a shocking trade deadline move with Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis to young stars like the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making the jump to MVP contention.

With the NBA Playoffs fast approaching this summer, the stage is set for another star-studded postseason where the league’s best will once again take center stage. From reigning MVPs and defending champions to emerging superstars, here are the five key players to watch entering the playoffs:

Nikola Jokic

The reigning NBA MVP is having a historic season, aiming to become just the third player ever to average a triple-double with 30 PPG, 12.8 RPG, and 10.2 APG, following Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson and Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook.

With Jokic on the floor, the Nuggets are one of the league’s most dangerous offensive units, maximizing the talents of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon. The Nuggets have their sights set on another deep playoff run, and Jokic will need to be at his best if they hope to secure their second NBA title.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s youth movement has transformed them into a legitimate title contender, and much of that success can be credited to their star guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Since arriving from the Los Angeles Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander has consistently improved, and this season, he’s leading the league in scoring 32.7 PPG.

Beyond his scoring, he’s embraced his role as the team’s leader—a crucial factor for a squad that’s the youngest in the NBA at 24 years old on average. With the Thunder sitting atop the Western Conference, it’s no longer a question of if, but when they’ll make the leap as a legitimate championship contender.

Luka Doncic

At the start of the season, Doncic was seen as the face of the Dallas Mavericks—seemingly untradeable and destined to stay. That all changed when the Mavs pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Lakers for Anthony Davis, bringing the Slovenian superstar to Los Angeles. While it took some time to get fully acclimated with his teammates in the purple and gold, his growing chemistry with LeBron James and Austin Reaves has been must-watch television.

Though the Lakers sacrificed frontcourt depth, Doncic’s on-ball creativity has added a new dimension to their offense, creating easier looks from three and a more fluid transition game. With the team fighting for position in a stacked Western Conference, the Lakers will need Luka, LeBron and the rest of the team to peak at the right time if they hope to make a deep playoff run.

Jayson Tatum

The defending champion Boston Celtics have shown no signs of a post-title slump. With an offense that consistently finds open shots and a deep bench that outworks second units across the league, they look primed to defend their crown.

A big part of that is Jayson Tatum’s steady production. Now a well-rounded two-way star, he’s averaging 27 points and nearly nine rebounds per game while also averaging a career-high six assists per game in an offense built around ball movement and spacing. As the Celtics gear up for another championship run, Tatum remains the key to their repeat hopes.

Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken a major step forward this season, climbing to the top of the Eastern Conference behind an efficient, well-balanced offense led by Donovan Mitchell. While his scoring numbers have dipped slightly from previous seasons, he’s become a more efficient per-minute scorer, averaging 24 points per game in just 31 minutes per game.

With the Cavaliers on the verge of true title contention, Mitchell remains locked in, ready to lead them to their first NBA Finals appearance in the post-LeBron era.

*All NBA stats through April 10, 2025.

