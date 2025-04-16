^

Eala, partner get boot in Oieras Ladies Open doubles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 9:45pm
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala bowed out of the Oieras Ladies Open doubles’ division after absorbing a straight-sets loss in the tourney’s round of 16 play Wednesday (Manila time) in Portugal.

Eala, who is partnered with Katie Volynets, was just overpowered by the American pair of Christina Rosca and Carmen Corley, 3-6, 4-6. 

The fourth-seeded duo of Rosca and Corley was just too much for their opponents, winning 32 service points compared to 29 for Eala and Volynets.

The victors also won 23 receiving points compared to the losers’ 20.

They were just too good to handle, as Corley and Rosca captured the victory in an hour and 13 minutes.

Eala is ranked 455th in the world in doubles’ action, while Volynets is 491st.

On the other hand, Rosca is World No. 180 in doubles, while Corley is 112th.

Eala defeated Volynets in her magical run in the Miami Open last month.

The Filipina will be setting her sights on the singles’ division. She will be taking on Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in the round of 16 Thursday.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
