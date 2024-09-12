LA Tenorio on Ateneo rookie Jared Bahay: 'Give him a chance'

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra veteran and former Ateneo point guard LA Tenorio urged Blue Eagles fans to give rookie guard Jared Bahay a chance to adjust to the collegiate level of competition.

Speaking to Philstar.com after Ateneo’s 64-74 loss to UST in their UAAP Season 87 matchup Wednesday — where he was in attendance at the Smart Araneta Coliseum — Tenorio emphasized the importance of Bahay’s role for the Blue Eagles.

“He (Bahay) has to adjust. He does not have any choice because isa siya sa mga main point guards ng Ateneo,” Tenorio said of Ateneo's prized rookie.

Against the Growling Tigers, Bahay, an Ateneo de Cebu alumnus who has been regarded as a top high school prospect, scored only three points while shooting 1-of-9 from the field.

Nevertheless, Tenorio is confident about Bahay’s future, especially with the rookie being guided by Coach Tab Baldwin.

“I think hindi rin magtatagal makakapag-adjust din siya sa laro. He will get his game going. I look forward to seeing him dominate. Still a long way to go, he has to learn from the past games, and hopefully, he can move forward and really carry the team,” said the Ginebra playmaker, adding it’s still too early too early in the season to draw conclusions.

“Coach Tab has his own thing — he is a champion coach, so alam niya rin laro ng UAAP so definitely may mga plano yan. So, down 0-2, I think no need to panic, but continue to improve every game,” Tenorio added.

The Blue Eagles are eyeing to get their first victory this season when they face La Salle on Sunday, September 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Brent Sagre, intern