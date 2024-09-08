^

Amit on cue for World 9-Ball title

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Amit on cue for World 9-Ball title
Rubilen Amit
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Rubilen Amit pulled off a comeback to remember as she turned back Russian Kristina Tkach, 3-2 (2-4, 4-3, 2-4, 4-1, 4-1), yesterday to barge into the finals and earn a shot at her first WPA World 9-Ball Women’s Championship in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Trailing a set, 1-2, the 42-year-old Amit didn’t lose hope and mounted a spirited fightback that saw her erase that disadvantage and turn it into a gripping semifinal victory that catapulted her straight to the finals.

There, Amit will face 2017 champion Chen Siming of China, who smashed Japanese Chihiro Kawahara, 3-0 (4-3, 4-0, 4-0), in their own semis duel, for a chance at a first crown in the event.

It will be the second world title shot at 9-ball for Amit, a two-time world 10-ball winner who made the finals in 2007 in Taoyuan, Taiwan before succumbing to eventual winner Pan Xiaoting of China.

And there is hope Amit will not allow this one to slip away again.

