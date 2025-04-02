Public has nothing to worry about Brawnerâ€™s Taiwan statements â€” MalacaÃ±ang

Public has nothing to worry about Brawner’s Taiwan statements — Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Wednesday, April 2, asked the public to remain calm following Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Romero Brawner's recent statements about the military's need to prepare in case of a Taiwan invasion.

Addressing troops in Northern Luzon, Brawner emphasized that the military must be prepared in case Taiwan is invaded, as the Philippines would likely be involved. One of the military's key missions would be to help rescue he 250,000 Filipinos residing in Taiwan.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that Brawner was correct to remind the troops to remain prepared for all contingencies.

“Sa aming pagtanto ay hindi naman po dapat mabahala ang taumbayan patungkol po dito,” Castro said. (From what we surmised, the public should have nothing to worry about.)

Castro said that if such a scenario were to occur, the government would be fully prepared and not caught off guard.

She also addressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan, urging them to remain calm and assured them that the government was ready to provide aid if needed.

In a radio interview with DZBB, AFP spokesperson Francel Padilla clarified that Brawner's statements were directed at troops in the north, who are the closest to Taiwan.

Padilla said that protecting Filipinos residing in Taiwan is part of the AFP's responsibility.

“This is not just for defense, but also for humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” Padilla said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The AFP spokesperson said that northern troops were ready after the military had adjusted its structure to address "contemporary modern challenges."

She explained that the Philippine military was shifting its focus from internal defense to territorial defense.

Sen. Joel Villanueva also backed Brawner’s statement, which stirred mixed reactions from the public.

“We agree with General Brawner, and we defer to his better judgment as head of the Armed Forces that is mandated to protect our people and the State. We are confident that our military is ready to defend our territory under any circumstance,” Villanueva said.

The senator also called on the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers to remain prepared to protect the OFWs in Taiwan.

The country has been embroiled in a territorial dispute with China over the West Philippine Sea since 2016, when the Permanent Court of Arbitration affirmed the Philippines' claim over the contested waters.