^

Sports

Bossing pull off third King-size win

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Bossing pull off third King-size win
George King
PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines — Blackwater continued to charge with George King in the saddle.

With King providing the muscles anew, the Bossing turned back NLEX, 110-99, to hit the .500 mark for the first time in the PBA Governors’ Cup last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

King, who came in as replacement to original import Ricky Ledo, was a major force with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as Blackwater raced to three straight victories in Group B after a 0-3 start.

The 30-year-old King earlier produced a 33-19 in a victorious PBA debut over Barangay Ginebra, 95-88, and 44-13 in a follow-up 123-111 W over Phoenix in this Blackwater turnaround.

“It’s pretty obvious on the court the impact George King has given us the last three games. He’s really a fighter, he’s a guy that doesn’t get rattled, and he’s a true professional so we’re very fortunate to have him,” said coach Jeff Cariaso.

King first helped Blackwater seize a 66-46 tear then when NLEX mounted a furious uprising and threatened to within eight in the fourth, he came through with a big-time triple and four-pointer to widen the gap again.

Troy Rosario banged in 15 markers, all in the second half, and grabbed 14 boards while Sedrick Barefield shot 14 to boost the local contribution as the Bossing got even with NLEX, their conquerors in the first round of the group play, 87-104.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Robinsons cements bond with University of the Philippines Maroons

Robinsons cements bond with University of the Philippines Maroons

5 hours ago
Robinsons Retail renewed its 15-year sponsorship of the University of the Philippines men’s basketball team (UP-MBT)...
Sports
fbtw
San Beda vs LPU kicks off NCAA season

San Beda vs LPU kicks off NCAA season

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Four title contenders will face off right at the start of the NCAA’s historic centennial season with reigning titlist...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline stays hot, whips Est Cola

Creamline stays hot, whips Est Cola

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Creamline flattened youth-laden Est Cola of Thailand, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15, yesterday to set in motion its four-peat bid in...
Sports
fbtw
Otom misses Paralympic swimming podium, ends up 5th

Otom misses Paralympic swimming podium, ends up 5th

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
A medal is still elusive for the Philippines in the Paris Paralympics.
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia&rsquo;s Lucero all business vs former team

Magnolia’s Lucero all business vs former team

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After an excellent game against his former team, Magnolia Hotshots forward Zavier Lucero said that facing the NorthPort Batang...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5150 Triathlon Dapitan draws 400 bets

5150 Triathlon Dapitan draws 400 bets

5 hours ago
More than 400 athletes from 12 countries will embody the spirit of heroism here tomorrow for the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan and...
Sports
fbtw

FIA Motorsport Games set in Spain

5 hours ago
The third edition of the FIA Motorsport Games is set in Valencia, Spain on Oct. 23-27, and will unite athletes from around the globe competing in an unparalleled number of motorsport disciplines.
Sports
fbtw

The ContentAsia experience

By Bill Velasco | 5 hours ago
The just-concluded ContentAsia Awards was an impressive showcase of the best television content in the continent.
Sports
fbtw
Aguilar, Brownlee star as Gin Kings stymie Fuel Masters

Aguilar, Brownlee star as Gin Kings stymie Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Japeth Aguilar and Justin Brownlee had big performances for Barangay Ginebra, leading the Gin Kings to their second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with