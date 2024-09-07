Bossing pull off third King-size win

MANILA, Philippines — Blackwater continued to charge with George King in the saddle.

With King providing the muscles anew, the Bossing turned back NLEX, 110-99, to hit the .500 mark for the first time in the PBA Governors’ Cup last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

King, who came in as replacement to original import Ricky Ledo, was a major force with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as Blackwater raced to three straight victories in Group B after a 0-3 start.

The 30-year-old King earlier produced a 33-19 in a victorious PBA debut over Barangay Ginebra, 95-88, and 44-13 in a follow-up 123-111 W over Phoenix in this Blackwater turnaround.

“It’s pretty obvious on the court the impact George King has given us the last three games. He’s really a fighter, he’s a guy that doesn’t get rattled, and he’s a true professional so we’re very fortunate to have him,” said coach Jeff Cariaso.

King first helped Blackwater seize a 66-46 tear then when NLEX mounted a furious uprising and threatened to within eight in the fourth, he came through with a big-time triple and four-pointer to widen the gap again.

Troy Rosario banged in 15 markers, all in the second half, and grabbed 14 boards while Sedrick Barefield shot 14 to boost the local contribution as the Bossing got even with NLEX, their conquerors in the first round of the group play, 87-104.