Blackwater bosses around vs Phoenix

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 8:45pm
Blackwater bosses around vs Phoenix
George King put up a monstrous 44-point, 13-rebound performance for the Bossing.
PBA Images

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
5 p.m. – Converge ve Meralco
7:30 p.m. – Northport vs Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater picked up from where it left off with a 123-111 win over Phoenix to spoil the debut of new import Brandone Francis and string a timely streak in the PBA Governors’ Cup Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

On the heels of a king-sized victory against Barangay Ginebra, the Bossing showed who’s the boss once again with steely resolve in the clutch to fend off the Fuel Masters’ furious comeback attempt for their second straight win at 2-3 in Group B. 

A 14-7 finishing kick capped by a tough three-point play by No. 2 overall rookie pick Sedrick Barefield in the last minute took the Bossing home after nearly squandering a comfortable 19-point lead to start the payoff period. 

The Filipino-American ace dropped a career-high of 32 points, including six in that telling rally, laced by three rebounds and five assists to live up to his lofty billing as one of the next big things in the Asia’s first pro league. 

And there’s George King with his monstrous 44-point, 13-rebound outing, proving to be the timely savior for Blackwater that just knotted a much-needed streak to stay in the thick of the playoff race afer a winless start in three matches marked by woes with original import Ricky Ledo. 

“We knew that their new import was gonna come in to give them some life and motivation. George just matched that not just in numbers but also in energy,” said Jeff Cariaso on his prized find who also led them to a 95-88 upset of Ginebra in his debut with little to no practice. 

“With George, it’s about getting to know each a other a little bit more. We had a little import issue and George gave us a lift. He’s what we expected from an import and we’re fortunate to have him.”

With all the confidence on their side, the Bossing surged ahead to keep the Fuel Masters at bay, sparked by a 64-58 cushion at the turn before breaking the gates wide open after the break. 

Barefield and King captained the ship, exploding in a staggering 39-26 rally to take command for Blackwater at 103-84 with only a quarter to spare. 

But with also a new super import in Francis, Phoenix didn’t go down without a swing by launching a 20-6 barrage to strike within 104-109 that nearly forced a Blackwater metdown in the last five minutes. 

The Bossing, who also drew efforts from RK Ilagan (14) and Troy Rosario (12), had enough in the tank. 

“I feel like I’m just being more of myself and that just comes with trusting my guys and the coaches,” added Barefield. 

Francis’ near-triple double debut of 45 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as well as the 29 points of Jason Perkins went down the drain for Phoenix, which slid to 0-4. 

The scores:

Blackwater 123 – King 44, Barefield 32, Ilagan 14, Rosario 12, David 8, Escoto 6, Chua 4, Kwukuteye 3, Guinto 0, Mitchell 0, Montalbo 0, Suerte 0, Ponferrada 0.

Phoenix 111 – Francis 45, Perkins 29, Garcia 8, Manganti 7, Tio 5, Mocon 4, Ballungay 4, Muyang 3, Salado 2, Rivero 2, Soyud 2, Alejandro 0, Jazul 0, Daves 0, Tuffin 0, Verano 0.

Quarterscores: 27-23, 64-58, 103-84, 123-111.

