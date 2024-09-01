^

Durham powers Bolts past Batang Pier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 10:11pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Allen Durham exploded in the third quarter and towed the Meralco Bolts to their second straight win in the PBA Governors’ Cup, this time at the expense of the NorthPort Batang Pier, 109-99, Sunday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Durham scored 19 of his 34 points in the third quarter as the Bolts broke the game wide open. He also had 16 rebounds and nine assists on an uber-efficient 13-of-19 shooting.

With the game close early on in the third quarter, 63-59, after a 3-pointer by Arvin Tolentino, Meralco heated up and unleashed a 27-7 run as Durham, Chris Banchero and Anjo Caram hit big shots to push the lead to 24, 90-66.

NorthPort tried to claw back from the huge deficit and made it a nine-point deficit, 95-104, with 3:52 remaining after a technical free throw by William Navarro.

Banchero and Bong Quinto retaliated with four straight points, but John Amores was able to connect from 4-point territory to make it 99-108 with about a minute to go.

After crucial missed free throws by Banchero on the other end, Evan Nelle attempted a shot from way beyond but could not connect.

Durham then split from the line to open up a small window for the Batang Pier, but missed heaves by Amores and Navarro shut the door for NorthPort.

Banchero added 23 points, eight rebounds and an assist for Meralco. Quinto and Caram chipped in 18 and 10, respectively.

Tolentino spearheaded the Batang Pier with 21 points and seven rebounds. Navarro backstopped with a double-double of 18 markers and 11 boards.

Meralco is now tied with the TNT Tropang Giga with 3-1 win-loss slates. NorthPort dropped to 2-2.

