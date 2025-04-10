^

Sports

Sangalang, Abueva relish competing vs Kapampangan family

Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 11:22am
Sangalang, Abueva relish competing vs Kapampangan family
Converge's Justine Baltazar is guarded by Ian Sangalang of Magnolia.
PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots’ Ian Sangalang and Calvin Abueva got their first taste of action against fellow Kapampangans — Governor and now Converge Fiberxers assistant coach Delta Pineda, as well as Justin Baltazar in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday, April 9, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Sangalang and Abueva, who have close ties to Pineda due to the latter’s strong support in their careers, spoke about the experience of competing against one of their father figures. 

“Dati laging nasa tabi ko si Gov. Naglalaro ako since College, since High School pa ako kasama ko na siya. Ganun talaga ang buhay ng basketball, maliit lang ang basketball. Hindi naman pwede habang naglalaro ako, kasama din niya ako. Natutuwa rin ako na nasa kabila siya. Syempre nakikita ko parin ginagawa niya yun gusto niya, gusto niya mag coach,” said Sangalang after the Hotshots’ 83-71 victory over the Fiberxers.

The 6-foot-6 center expressed that playing against Pineda was one of his motivations in Wednesday’s contest. Sangalang was awarded the Best Player of the Game after boosting Magnolia with 18 points and nine rebounds.

“Na-motivate din ako na makalaban siya kasi gustong gusto ko siya talunin.”

Despite playing for different teams, Abueva acknowledged that the competition is purely business — and they continue to treat one another as family outside the court.

“Trabaho ito, kailangan natin mabuhay, kailangan natin trumabaho. As of now ibat ibang team tayo. Syempre sa loob magkalaban tayo, pero sa labas syempre boss ko yun,” claimed Abueva. 

The Hotshots duo also discussed their matchup against Pampanga prodigy and rising star Justin Baltazar. 

“Gusto ko lang ma-feel sa game ano talaga yun meron niya. Masaya ako na nakalaban ko na siya. [...] Sa totoo lang, kailangan mo talaga yun, respeto sa bata. Kasi grabe talaga maglaro yun,” stated Sangalang, who admitted being challenged by the younger Baltazar. 

Meanwhile, Abueva gave his honest assessment on Baltazar.

“Marami pang kakainin na bigas. Actually nandoon yun katawan niya. Pero kulang pa ng mental,” added Abueva. — Ravi Tan, intern

CONVERGE

FIBERXERS

HOTSHOTS

IAN SANGALANG

JUSTINE BALTAZAR

MAGNOLIA

PBA
