Isleta adds 2 golds to 7-medal total haul at national swimming trials

MANILA, Philippines -- Chloe Isleta ended her amazing run in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) national trials 25-meter short course on Friday with two more gold medals, hiking her tally to seven at the conclusion of the event.

Isleta ruled the girls’ 100m freestyle and 200m backstroke with a time of 56.38 seconds and 2:12.30 seconds, respectively, at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

This gave her a total of seven gold medals in the national trials that started earlier this week.

In the 100m freestyle, she edged Miranda Renner, who clocked in at 56.59 seconds, and Camille Buico, who finished in 58.30 seconds.

She then beat Xiandi Chua (2:13.00) and Mishka Sy (2:22.08) in the 200m backstroke.

Isleta dominated the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 100m individual medley. The only competition she lost was at the 200m individual medley, where she bowed to Chua.

“I’m so happy with my performance. I spent more time in training the past weeks and it’s paid off. With still more than one month before the World Series, we can go back in training and prepared,” Isleta said.

The event will be the basis for the selection of the Philippine Team members that will participate in the World Aquatics World Series short course.

Series 1-3 will be in October in Shanghai, China, Incheon, South Korea and Singapore.

The championships will be in December in Budapest, Hungary.

Aside from Isleta, the top 16 female swimmers with highest scores in the event are Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig, Kyla Louise Bulaga, Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, Chua, Renner, Sy, Trixie Ortiguera, Hannah Sanchez, Riannah Chantelle Coleman, Alyza Ng,, Shinloa San Diego, Jindsy Dasion, Jamaica Enriques and Annika Isip.

Over in the men’s division, Jerard Jacinto ruled the 100m freestyle with a time of 49.73 seconds. He finished ahead of Miguel Barreto (49.87) and Metin Mahmutoglu (52.83).

Also making it to the top 16 are Anton Paulo Della, Raymund Paloma, Mahmutoglu, Alexander Chua, Barreto, Robin Domingo, Kyruss Toledo, Geoffrey Liberato, Joshua Pak, Albert Amaro, Jaiden Monroe, Jalil Taguinod, Jennuel Booh De Leon, Joshua Ang and Rian Tirol.