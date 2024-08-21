Filipino Olympic weightlifters back to the grind

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no rest for the weary as far as Olympic weightlifters Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza are concerned.

The troika will report back to duty September 1 after their Paris Olympic journey, with Ando and Ceniza flying back to their training ground at the University of Cebu Gym and Sarno heading to the Bohol Weightlifting Gym in Tagbilaran.

Ando, who finished sixth of 12 participants in the Paris Games, is specifically preparing for the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships scheduled December 6-15 in Manama, Bahrain.

The Cebuana lifter will be joined by other national team standouts, including fast-rising Ian delos Santos and Rosegie Ramos.

Ceniza and Sarno, who both have DNFs (Did not Finish) in the French capital, will both sit out the Manama tilt due to undisclosed injuries.

“Sabi nila (Sarno and Cerniza) may injuries sila so pahinga muna sila,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella yesterday told The STAR. “They will skip Manama to rehabilitate and recover from their injuries.”

“Baka mayroong mga bago. Ian Delos Santos and Rosegie Ramos for 2028 LA Olympics na,” he added.

Ando and Ceniza will be under coaches Ramon Solis, Christopher Bueros and Kelley Kay Rojas while Nicolas Jaluag will handle Sarno.

Puentevella issued the directive to give way for the national youth and juniors’ team to use the new weightlifting gym and dorms at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The national junior lifters are preparing for the IWF Junior World Championships set Sept. 19 to 27 in Leon, Spain and the Asian Youth and Junior Championships the country is hosting from November 4-14.