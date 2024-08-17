^

Bolts, Bates brace for showdown vs Hotshots in PBA opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 9:15pm
Brandon Bates (33)
MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco Bolts big man Brandon Bates is expecting an “angry” Magnolia Hotshots in the season opener of the PBA on Sunday.

Meralco, which recently won the PBA Philippine Cup championship, will be facing Magnolia in the PBA Governors’ Cup curtain raiser Sunday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

In an interview with Philstar.com Saturday at the sidelines of the Vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals, Bates said that it is “very important” to get the win against the Bolts.

“It’s incredibly important. Obviously, I think we play everyone twice now, right? So if you get the first one against them, first win against them, it sorts of sets that tone,” he said.

“They’re gonna be coming out pretty strong against us as well. We held them to 50 points last time we played them so they’re gonna be an angry team. So, it’s very important that we get the win,” he added.

The Bolts, back in April, held Magnolia to a franchise low in points after a 74-51 demolition.

This edged the previous low of 53 points in a game for the Hotshots, which was recorded back in 2005 against the Sta. Lucia Realtors.

It was also the fewest points allowed by Meralco in their franchise history.

Bates, meanwhile, said that he is very excited to open the season.

“Excited, very excited to be playing first game as well. It’s a little bit of a short break for us, so let’s see if it works in our favor,” he said.

“Pretty excited [to play in my second year in the PBA]. I felt like I learned a lot in the past conference, you know playing against probably the best two big men in the league, back-to-back,” he added.

Meralco faced Christian Standhardinger and Barangay Ginebra in the semifinals of the All-Filipino Cup, before taking on June Mar Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen in the finals, which they won in six games. 

