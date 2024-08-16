Boxing looks for second wind in 2028 Olympics

France's Wassila Lkhadiri (L) fights against Philippines' Aira Villegas in the women's 50kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing, the source of the Philippines’ greatest number of medals in Olympic history, may be on the ropes of being excluded in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. But hopes are high for it to be saved by the bell.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said there is a fighting chance to push for the discipline’s stay in LA so long as the newly-formed World Boxing gets the nod as an official international federation (IF) in time.

“Definitely, ang magla-lobby dyan yung bagong IF. We need more than 50 countries. Malapit na so may pag-asa pa sa LA,” said Bambol during his ‘The Agenda’ guesting at the Club Filipino in San Juan yesterday in the aftermath of the country’s historic showing in the Paris Olympics.

World Boxing last year entered the picture after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped the original governing body of the sport in the International Basketball Association (IBA) due to governance and controversies.

The IOC took over in organizing the boxing competition in Paris and in LA, World Boxing could land a haymaker if it meets the requirement of more than 50 national federation members.

After the Paris Olympics, World Boxing has 37, including the Philippines, as one of the founding members, with a promise of enforcing a bevy of reforms led by a review and challenge system like other sports aimed at reviving the sports’ integrity and legacy.

“Kasama tayo sa bagong itinayo na World Boxing. Idadagdag itong reform na to na dapat may challenge and review kung tama talaga yung judging. Isa ‘yun sa mga reporma ng bagong IF,” added Tolentino.

Boxing, in the name of Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, produced two bronze medals for the Philippines in Paris for a stellar continuation of a strong stance in Tokyo, where Petecio and Carlo Paalam won silver medals on top of Eumir Marcial’s bronze.

They joined bronze medalists Jose Villanueva, Leopoldo Serantes and Roel Velasco with silver medalists Anthony Villanueva and Onyok Velasco in accounting for 10 of the country’s 18 Olympic medals led by first gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz (weightlifting) and double-gold mint winner Carlos Yulo (gymnastics).