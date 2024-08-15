^

PAI National Trials on

The Philippine Star
August 15, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Hoping to ride the crest of the country’s recent triumph in the Paris Olympics, the Philippine Aquatics Inc. unveils the National Trials for the 50 meters (long course) and 25 meters (short course) today at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“Let’s keep the Olympics fever going. Every swimmer who competes today is surely dreaming not just inclusion in the national team but the chance to be the next Olympics champion,” said PAI sec-gen and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain.

The event sponsored by Speedo and the Philippine Sports Commission is billed the toughest as the PAI aims for the revival of swimming as “the Philippine pool of champions” with the likes of Olympians Teofilo Yldefonso, Akiko Thomson and Buhain

 

