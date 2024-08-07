^

Sports

From peanuts to Paris: 'Magmamani' and now Olympic bronze medalist Aira Villegas rises to stardom

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 4:16pm
From peanuts to Paris: 'Magmamani' and now Olympic bronze medalist Aira Villegas rises to stardom
The Philippines' Aira Villegas celebrates after winning against Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki in the women's 50kg preliminaries round of 32 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 28, 2024.
Mohd Rasfan / AFP

PARIS – Aira Villegas’ journey in the 2024 Olympics ended in a semifinal windup.

No gold, no silver, but she had played her part in Team Philippines’ memorable, historic ride — her bronze feat to be celebrated and looked upon by the next generations of Filipino Olympic medal hopefuls.

Villegas’ Cinderella run as a neophyte Olympian came to an end at the hands of bemedaled Turkish fighter Buse Naz Cakiroglu, a former world champion and the Tokyo Games silver winner who dazzled her way to a unanimous 5-0 victory before a packed crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier inside Roland Garros.

“Talagang magaling, mas technical,” said Villegas of her opponent, also her conqueror in a quarterfinals bout in the 2022 World Championship.

Overwhelmed and beaten, Villegas settled for the bronze but vowed her journey as a boxer isn’t stopping in her semis finish in the Paris Games.

“Syempre po sa future trabaho pa rin. Hindi natatapos dito ang lahat,” said Villegas, from a family of boxers in Tacloban, Leyte.

Boxing is Villegas’ bread and butter, her monthly allowance and incentives helping the family in their daily lives. It had helped them recover from the devastation of Yolanda in their province in 2013.

“Wala ako sa Tacloban noon, wasak ang bahay namin,” said Villegas, then already training in the ABAP (Alliance of Boxing Association of the Philippines) camp after being discovered in the Philippine National Games.

She’s one of five from six Villegas siblings who took boxing, taking the cue from eldest Ruel and the second eldest Rominic, who’s still in the sport as a referee.

“Sa kanya po nanggaling lahat. Kasi noong bata pa po ako, nakikita ko si kuya, yung boxing ang tumulong sa kanyang scholarship sa pagaaral. Nakaka-inspire. Looking back, si kuya yung nag-provide sa school niya and everything,” said Villegas.

“Tapos gusto kong maranasan yung naranasan niya sa paglalaro. Pumupunta siya sa ibang lugar, pagbalik niya, inaabutan niya si mama ng pera mula sa prize money niya,” Villegas added.

And she’s been doing the same since becoming a national boxer — long way she’s gone from being a peanut vendor and the daughter of a balut vendor.

At 29, Villegas said she’s still chasing an Olympic gold as she pursues her criminology course at the University of Baguio.

She’s good for bronze at the moment as she ran smack into Cakiroglu who’s now heading to the gold-medal bout versus China’s Wu Yu, a 4-1 point winner over Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay.

Villegas lost to a better fighter but the Philippine camp believed the Filipina fighter could have gotten a chance if Cakiroglu’s fall in the second round wasn’t ruled a slip.

“Tinamaan ni Aira ng right straight, knockdown yon. Kung binilangan, pwedeng maging 3-2 at pwedeng nagbago ang laban sa third round. Pwedeng maging agrisibo yong Turkish, at may tsansa si Aira kung nag-engage,” said coach Reynaldo Galido.

It was Villegas who’s given a standing eight count in the opening round. “Mahinang tama lang, hindi ko nga naramdamam,” said Villegas.

In the end, everybody agreed though that Cakiroglu deserved the win.

Villegas, meanwhile, deserved adulation in punching her way to a podium finish in her very first Olympics.

She’s the latest from boxing to medal in the Olympics, joining Jose Villanueva (1932), Anthony Villanueva (1964), Leopoldo Serantes (1988), Roel Velasco (1992), Onyok Velasco (1996), Nesthy Petecio (2020), Carlo Paalam (2020) and Eumir Marcial (2020).

vuukle comment

AIRA VILLEGAS

BOXING

OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 12 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

22 hours ago
Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organization...
Sports
fbtw
Open letter to EJ

Open letter to EJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
EJ Obiena narrowly missed claiming a podium spot in pole vault at the Paris Olympics yesterday, finishing fourth in the 12-man...
Sports
fbtw
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

1 day ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Sports
fbtw
Heavy load on Philippines lifters&rsquo; shoulders

Heavy load on Philippines lifters’ shoulders

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
Down to the last five days of the 2024 Olympics, the weightlifters take the spotlight, with 61kg bet John Febuar Ceniza kicking...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women sweep Pinoyliga Cup

Gilas women sweep Pinoyliga Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women primed up for a big stint abroad by completing a championship sweep in the inaugural women’s tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Olympians' Paris success drives Ilogon in ONE bid

Filipino Olympians' Paris success drives Ilogon in ONE bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Following a historic medal haul by the Philippines in the Paris Olympics, mixed martial artist Moises Ilogon is aiming to...
Sports
fbtw
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade on Olympic podium goes viral

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade on Olympic podium goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
A photo of American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowing down to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade while receiving Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Fit-again Petro Gazz hopes to gain ground in next PVL round

Fit-again Petro Gazz hopes to gain ground in next PVL round

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Defending champions Petro Gazz Angels breathed new life into their title-retention bid in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez Open netfest to pit veterans vs rising stars&nbsp;

Olivarez Open netfest to pit veterans vs rising stars 

4 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla sets out for another Open crown while Eric Jed Olivarez seeks redemption as they headline a packed field in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with