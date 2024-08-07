Villegas gets dominated by Turkish foe, settles for Olympic boxing bronze

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina boxer Aira Villegas settled for a bronze medal in the women’s 50 kg boxing of the Paris Olympics after a spirited fight against Turkiye’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu in their semifinal round bout early Wednesday morning (Manila time).

The Olympic debutant Villegas missed a chance to bring home at least a silver medal in the Paris Olympics, but her deep run in the Games was something to behold.

Three judges scored the bout 30-27, while the remaining two had it 30-26.

It was a dominant start for the third-seeded Cakiroglu, who landed shot after shot early on, even forcing a standing eight-count on Villegas after a solid blow to the face.

The Filipina, though, got her rhythm in the second round. She connected on a right hand at the 1:05 mark of the second round, sending the Turkish to the canvas, but the referee ruled it a slip.

In the third round, however, it was all Cakiroglu as she just unleashed combinations to secure the win.

Villegas’ bronze medal brings the Philippines’ medal tally to four. Fellow boxer Nesthy Petecio is also assured of at least a bronze and will compete for a shot at a gold on Thursday morning (Manila time).

She will face China’s Wu Yu in the gold medal match, who defeated Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay in the other semifinal match.

They will slug it out on August 10.