Akari shocks Cignal to sweep PVL group

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs PLDT

3 p.m. – Creamline vs Nxled

5 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Akari showed its shocking emergence as a title contender was no fluke as it stunned Cignal, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22, on Tuesday to sweep Pool B in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

American Oluoma Okaro spearheaded the Chargers with 24 points that she laced with 22 spikes while Ivy Lacsina and Ced Domingo spewed 14 and 10 hits, respectively, to hike their record to a pristine 5-0.

Akari’s transformation from a team that has never placed higher than seventh place in its first five conferences in the league can be greatly attributed to its transfer of Japanese Taka Minowa and a slew of players including Ivy Lacsina and Kamille Cal from sister team Nxled.

And Minowa loves what he is seeing.

“Actually we have good players. I want to make improvements for everyone, not only this conference, but also for the future of Akari,” said Minowa, whose wife is Jaja Santiago.

It was a stinging defeat for the HD Spikers, who came into the game the favorites after retaining a veteran-laden squad.

Instead, Cignal sputtered to 4-1.

In the second game, Capital1 Solar overcame a faulty start in turning back ZUS Coffee, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18, to finish third in Pool B with a solid 3-2 record.

The Thunderbelles dropped to 0-5.