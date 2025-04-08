^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs sound the alarm after another upset loss

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 5:29pm
Lady Bulldogs sound the alarm after another upset loss
NU tasted its first defeat against host University of the Philippines in five sets then got humbled by Adamson over the weekend in four.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday

(PhilSports Arena)
9 a.m. - UE vs NU (men)
11 a.m. - ADMU vs FEU (men)
1 p.m. - UE vs NU (women)
3 p.m. - ADMU vs FEU (women)

MANILA, Philippines — It’s time to stabilize the ship for National University after losing twice in the last three matches that may derail its title retention drive in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.

The Lady Bulldogs swept the first round but absorbed stinging defeats since then at the hands of lower-ranked opponents, causing an alarm entering the homestretch of the elims against the top contenders.

“Medyo alarming siya for us. Kailangan naming ma-solusyonan agad,” said reigning MVP Bella Belen as NU (9-2) eyes a quick payback against the winless University of the East (0-11) at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City after the 3 p.m. duel of Ateneo (4-7) and Far Eastern University (7-4).

“Dapat sa tuwing maglalaro kami, hindi namin iniisip na ibibigay sa amin nang madali lalo pag kalaban namin ‘yung lower teams. Dapat isipin namin, talagang mahihirapan kami.”

NU tasted its first defeat against host University of the Philippines in five sets then got humbled by Adamson over the weekend in four, thanks to the 32-point eruption of super rookie Shaina Nitura.

Despite the defeat, the Lady Bulldogs clinched a seat in the Final Four owing to UP’s sixth loss against FEU but the goal is securing the No. 1 seed and the twice-to-beat incentive.

But with two costly losses, NU’s once wide gap after an 8-0 start from challengers La Salle (8-3), University of Santo Tomas (7-4) and FEU (7-4) for that bid has been reduced to a striking distance.

“Sabi ko nga, ‘yung mga teams na makakalaban namin, nothing to lose sila so gagawin nila ‘yung best na maka-upset ng nasa taas. Dapat lagi kaming ready sa ganoon. Kailangan mas gutom kaming manalo,” declared Belen, who expects her partner Alyssa Solomon to return from a left ankle sprain injury.

“Kailangan mas gustuhin naming manalo. Kailangang habulin namin ‘yung twice-to-beat bonus para ‘di kami mahirapan. Kung ayaw naming mahirapan, kailangan naming mag-trabaho.”

Meanwhile, in men’s play, four-peat champion NU (9-2) shores up its win-once bonus as well against also-ran UE (0-11) at 9 a.m. while FEU (10-1) tries to bolster its top-seed bid over semis hopeful Ateneo (6-5) at 11 a.m.

LADY BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maliksi out of Philippines Cup due to sciatica

Maliksi out of Philippines Cup due to sciatica

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Veteran Allein Maliksi has been ruled out of Meralco’s Philippine Cup title defense, leaving the Bolts without one of...
Sports
fbtw
Timing critical for JB

Timing critical for JB

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Ginebra import and Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee will undergo surgery to address his dislocated right thumb today...
Sports
fbtw
Suarez graces Forum

Suarez graces Forum

18 hours ago
World title challenger Charly Suarez will be joined by his backer former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson...
Sports
fbtw
Altalettes back in finals

Altalettes back in finals

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help relied on a big second-quarter run to overcome a slow start in downing San Beda, 96-87, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Paper Rex loss spoils PatMen's debut in VCT Pacific

Paper Rex loss spoils PatMen's debut in VCT Pacific

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Filipino Valorant player Patrick “PatMen” Mendoza's debut in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala achieves career-best No. 73 world ranking

Eala achieves career-best No. 73 world ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Alex Eala reached a new career-best ranking in world tennis ahead of three big tournaments bannered by the French Open next...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Abra halts Rizal run; Muntinlupa, Pasig win

MPBL: Abra halts Rizal run; Muntinlupa, Pasig win

6 hours ago
The Abra Weavers snapped the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers' hot streak with an 85-70 victory on Monday in Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler, McIlroy chase history at Masters

Scheffler, McIlroy chase history at Masters

6 hours ago
Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will take a swing at golf history in this week's...
Sports
fbtw
Unseeded Bugna makes waves in Crankit national juniors tennis tourney

Unseeded Bugna makes waves in Crankit national juniors tennis tourney

7 hours ago
Negros Occidental’s Kathlyn Bugna elevated her budding tennis career with back-to-back titles in the MAC’s Crankit...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with