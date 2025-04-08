Lady Bulldogs sound the alarm after another upset loss

NU tasted its first defeat against host University of the Philippines in five sets then got humbled by Adamson over the weekend in four.

Games Wednesday

(PhilSports Arena)

9 a.m. - UE vs NU (men)

11 a.m. - ADMU vs FEU (men)

1 p.m. - UE vs NU (women)

3 p.m. - ADMU vs FEU (women)

MANILA, Philippines — It’s time to stabilize the ship for National University after losing twice in the last three matches that may derail its title retention drive in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.

The Lady Bulldogs swept the first round but absorbed stinging defeats since then at the hands of lower-ranked opponents, causing an alarm entering the homestretch of the elims against the top contenders.

“Medyo alarming siya for us. Kailangan naming ma-solusyonan agad,” said reigning MVP Bella Belen as NU (9-2) eyes a quick payback against the winless University of the East (0-11) at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City after the 3 p.m. duel of Ateneo (4-7) and Far Eastern University (7-4).

“Dapat sa tuwing maglalaro kami, hindi namin iniisip na ibibigay sa amin nang madali lalo pag kalaban namin ‘yung lower teams. Dapat isipin namin, talagang mahihirapan kami.”

NU tasted its first defeat against host University of the Philippines in five sets then got humbled by Adamson over the weekend in four, thanks to the 32-point eruption of super rookie Shaina Nitura.

Despite the defeat, the Lady Bulldogs clinched a seat in the Final Four owing to UP’s sixth loss against FEU but the goal is securing the No. 1 seed and the twice-to-beat incentive.

But with two costly losses, NU’s once wide gap after an 8-0 start from challengers La Salle (8-3), University of Santo Tomas (7-4) and FEU (7-4) for that bid has been reduced to a striking distance.

“Sabi ko nga, ‘yung mga teams na makakalaban namin, nothing to lose sila so gagawin nila ‘yung best na maka-upset ng nasa taas. Dapat lagi kaming ready sa ganoon. Kailangan mas gutom kaming manalo,” declared Belen, who expects her partner Alyssa Solomon to return from a left ankle sprain injury.

“Kailangan mas gustuhin naming manalo. Kailangang habulin namin ‘yung twice-to-beat bonus para ‘di kami mahirapan. Kung ayaw naming mahirapan, kailangan naming mag-trabaho.”

Meanwhile, in men’s play, four-peat champion NU (9-2) shores up its win-once bonus as well against also-ran UE (0-11) at 9 a.m. while FEU (10-1) tries to bolster its top-seed bid over semis hopeful Ateneo (6-5) at 11 a.m.