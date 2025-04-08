^

Chargers storm back vs Flying Titans, close in on PVL bronze

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 7:15pm
Given up for dead after falling two sets down, the Chargers resurrected as it seized the final three sets in gaining a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series and inching closer to a third-place finish.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs Akari (Battle for Third)

6:30 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Creamline (Finals)

MANILA, Philippines — Akari rose from the grave and eked out a thrilling 24-26, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-11 squeaker over Choco Mucho Tuesday to move on the cusp of claiming its second podium finish in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Given up for dead after falling two sets down, the Chargers resurrected as it seized the final three sets in gaining a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series and inching closer to a third-place finish.

If it happens, it will be the fledgling franchise’s second trophy after ending up second to Creamline in last year’s Reinforced Conference.

Game 2 is set Thursday while a decider, if necessary, is on Saturday.

And there is a strong chance the Chargers won’t let the short but sweet series go by far.

“We just want to get this. We really want to win,” said Akari libero Justine Jazareno, who had a match-high 29 digs.

Eli Soyud continued her stellar play and unloaded 24 points that she laced with 20 hits, while Ivy Lacsina scattered 20 hits.

Akari coach Takari Minowa said it was all about resiliency.

“Unlike in our (semifinal) games against Creamline and Petro Gazz, we didn’t give up today (yesterday), that’s the good thing,” said the Japanese mentor.

It was a heartbreaker for the Flying Titans, who appeared headed to a straight-set victory when they took the first two sets with aplomb.

But things changed when Akari started to play with more resolve and dominated the next two sets before coming out of a 7-7 deadlock in the deciding set by seizing eight of the last 13 points to snatch the win.

Royce Tubino spewed fire with 19 points while Sisi Rondina had 18 but disappeared when their team needed it most.

AKARI

CHARGERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
