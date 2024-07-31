Petecio bolstered by masterclass vs Indian foe

India's Jaismine (in red) is punched by Philippines' Nesthy Petecio in the women's 57kg preliminaries round of 32 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio will carry the momentum of her strong start in the Paris Olympics as she fights for a spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday (Manila time).

Petecio impressively won her women’s 57 kilogram round of 32 bout against India’s Jaismine Lamboria early Wednesday morning to punch a ticket to the round of 16.

There, she will face hometown bet Amina Zidani at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

In an interview with One Sports after her win, Petecio raved about her good start.

“It was a good start. Sobrang magandang simula ito para sa akin, sa amin ng team,” the Olympic silver medalist said.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy kasi yung next na kalaban namin, France,” she added.

Petecio, who put up a defensive masterclass against Lamboria, also underscored that it was a good thing that she was able to spar with the Indian boxer in the past.

“Sa totoo lang, sobrang laking tulong na buti na lang, naka-sparring ko siya. Yun talaga ang sinabi ko nung after ng weigh-in namin,” she said.

She likewise tipped her hat to her coach for the strategy – keeping her distance against Lamboria – that worked to a tee.

“Distance talaga ang pinaka-importante. Training namin iyon, pinag-aralan namin.”

The pride of Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur also thanked the fans for cheering for her, which hyped the Olympic medalist.

The 32-year-old is one of four Filipino boxers still in the running for an Olympic medal.