^

Sports

Petecio schools taller Indian foe to advance in Paris

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 12:36am

MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio outclassed a much taller Jaismine Lamboria of India, putting up a defensive clinic en route to a unanimous decision win to advance in the women’s 57kg boxing competition in the Paris Olympics early Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist made her 5-foot-9 Indian foe miss throughout three rounds with her amazing head movement and footwork. At the same time, Petecio was able to break through Lamboria’s defense to land several overhand rights.

The skill disparity had been glaring as Petecio, standing at only 5-foot-2, used feints, and bobbed and weaved to confuse Lamboria, who struggled to land anything significiant despite having obvious advantages in height and reach.

The 32 year-old Petecio won on all five judges’ scorecards for a rousing opener in Paris, a victory that should boost her confidence heading into the round of 16 against France's Amina Zidani at around 2 a.m. on Saturday (Manila time).

vuukle comment

BOXING

NESTHY PETECIO

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Aira Villegas ably handled the gnawing pressure of being the first one from the Philippine Fighting Five to get into action,...
Sports
fbtw
Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
Carlo Paalam starts another chase of Olympic glory while Hergie Bacyadan makes her debut in the world’s ultimate sporting...
Sports
fbtw
Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

1 day ago
Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defense of its Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a saying that it’s a damper when rain falls on your parade but for the Philippine delegation of 12 athletes...
Sports
fbtw
No sweat, no problem for Iga

No sweat, no problem for Iga

1 day ago
Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek underlined her status at the heavy favorite for women’s gold at the Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

By Nelson Beltran | 2 hours ago
From a three-day breather, Carlos Yulo returns to action Wednesday as among 24 participants in the all-around final of the...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz&rsquo; presence excites Team Philippines

Diaz’ presence excites Team Philippines

By Nelson Beltran | 2 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz is expected to be here during the Paris Games weightlifting competition, and her mere presence would surely be...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Murillo delivers goods for Farm Fresh

Murillo delivers goods for Farm Fresh

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Colombian Yeny Murillo provided Farm Fresh the boost it desperately needed as it survived Galeries Tower, 25-22, 35-37, 23-25,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with