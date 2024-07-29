6 bets eye repeat wins as JPGT South Pacific begins

As hosts of the third stage of the four-leg regional circuit, they are eager to gauge the competition and set the pace when the tournament tees off tomorrow.

DAVAO – South Cotabato's Brittany Tamayo is set for another intense duel with Kimberly Barroquillo as she pursues a consecutive victory in the girls' 10-12 category, while five others aim to repeat their dominant performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series.

The second leg of the four-stage regional series begins Tuesday at the South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates here, with Tamayo bracing for fierce competition from local player Barroquillo and Kelsey Bernardino from Makati, along with several other contenders vying for ranking points and spots in the Match Play Championship.

Among these are Bukidnon's Rafella Batican and Angel May Wahing, who missed last week's kickoff leg at Apo but are now prepared for the 36-hole tournament, which precedes Del Monte's hosting of the third leg next week.

In the boys' 10-12 class, Jared Saban from South Cotabato sets out to replicate his 16-stroke victory over his cousin Laurence Saban at Apo. However, he faces formidable challenges from Ralph Batican of Bukidnon and other talented players eager to showcase their skills, including Laurence Saban and Mico Woo.

Winners from Apo are also gearing up for tough competition with the addition of players from Bukidnon, a region known for producing golf talents. Johanna Uyking, who dominated the girls' 13-15 class, will now face challenges from fellow 13-year-old Stephanie Mae Tagud and competitors like Zero Plete from Cagayan de Oro, along with Davaoeños Merry Rose Wacan and Althea Patosa.

AJ Wacan, who excelled in the boys' 13-15 division, anticipates a confrontation with Bukidnon's Alexis Nailga and strong performances from Davaoeños Joaquin Pasquil, Dexter Eiki and Nicolas Bernardo in the 54-hole tournament.

Despite Aldrien Gialon's 10-shot victory over Adrian Bisera for the boys' 16-18 title last week, the fight for top honors and ranking points in the premier division of the series is expected to be fiercely contested.

Bisera is determined to rebound after struggling in the final round at Apo, and Rainer Tagwalan from South Cotabato hopes to maintain a strong start through to the finish after encountering difficulties in the last three rounds in the first leg.

Cagayan de Oro's James Rolida, meanwhile, is aiming for a berth in the national finals, set for October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna, by seeking another victory in the boys' 8-10 division. His competition includes Koronadal's Seth Bastes and local players Rory Bisera, Zach Samarro and Raven Jumawan.

Mavis Espedido, on the other hand, is poised for victory in the girls' youngest category after narrowly losing to Eliana Mendoza at Apo Golf last week, as well as Ashley Llena from Cebu in the girls’ 16-18 class.

The top two players from each age division will earn spots in the national finals. Del Monte will host the third leg from August 6-9, while Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro will stage the concluding event from August 12-15.

For details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.