Del Monte’s finest seek glory in JPGT South Pacific golf tilt

Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 6:19pm
Del Monte's finest seek glory in JPGT South Pacific golf tilt
DAVAO – Seven players from Del Monte are poised to make a strong impression as they descend on the South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates for Leg 2 of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series here.

As hosts of the third stage of the four-leg regional circuit, they are eager to gauge the competition and set the pace when the tournament tees off tomorrow (Tuesday, July 30). Their early arrival underscores their commitment and determination to excel and gain valuable experience ahead of their home advantage in the next leg.

Leading the charge for the Bukidnon golfers are Ralph Batican, last year’s boys’ 11-12 division champion at the inaugural JPGT National Finals, and Mico Woo. These young athletes are prepared to face a competitive field in the four-division series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

The competition will be fierce, with strong contenders such as South Cotabato’s Jared Saban, who dominated the kickoff leg of the Mindanao series at Apo Golf last week. Other notable competitors include Laurence Saban, Marco Senador, Cagayan de Oro’s Jose Francesco Lim, Davao’s Scionvirje Recto and Prince Lao, all aiming to excel in the 10-12 category.

In the girls’ 10-12 division, Rafella Batican and Angel May Wahing will be key players, looking to challenge last week’s playoff winner, Brittany Tamayo. Kimberly Barroquillo, who narrowly missed the title in a sudden death match, seeks redemption in a crowded field of 16 competitors.

Other participants include Kelsey Bernardino, Merrel Salvador, Isabella Espina, Laurice Uy, Davelyn Dy and Natalie Pavadora.

Stephanie Mae Tagud of Del Monte is also determined to halt Apo leg champion Johanna Uyking’s bid for another title run in the girls’ 13-15 division. Zero Plete, Merry Rose Wacan and Althea Patosa are also strong contenders in this category of the nationwide series, supported by ICTSI and PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Alexis Nailga leads the Bukidnon team’s title drive in the boys’ 13-15 division, which features last week’s runaway winner AJ Wacan, along with Joaquin Pasquil, Hisham Gampong, Daniel Nagayo, Miguel Bernardo, Dexter Eiki, Felix Bula III and Yuki Castos.

In the girls’ 16-18 division, Crista Miñoza from the renowned golfing clan is aiming for a top finish, expecting a spirited duel with Ashley Llena from Cebu in the 72-hole tournament of the series where the final rankings will be based on the players’ best two results from the four events.

The top two players from each age division, including boys’ and girls’ 8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18 categories, will earn slots in the JPGT Match Play Championship on October 1-4 at the Country Club in Laguna.

