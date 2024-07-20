JPGT Mindanao Series I golf tilt slated July 23

Singer-artist Chad Borja clinched the Class A title with a net 69, edging out ABP CEO Jun de Dios, who posted a net 71, while Carlo Enanosa claimed the Class B trophy with a net 72, nipping fellow Union Bank official AJ Atienza, who scored a net 73, in the 18-hole tournament.

MANILA, Philippines -- The spotlight shifts to the young golfers of Mindanao as they embark on their journey to clinch top honors and secure spots in the national finals at the ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series 1, which begins Tuesday, July 23, at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao.

Jared Saban, fresh from his Junior World campaign in San Diego, is the player to watch in the boys’ 10-12 category. He will face competition from local talents like Scionverje Recto, Jay Molde, Paul Braberry, Prince Bisera, and Daniel Delona, as well as Mikhail Namocatcat from Bukidnon. Additionally, Saban’s fellow South Cotabato players, Marco Senador and Laurence Saban, will also vie for the top spot.

The Mindanao series, part of the nationwide Junior Philippine Golf Tour sponsored by ICTSI, features four tournaments. The next leg will be held at the South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates from July 30 to August 2, also in Davao. The third event will take place from August 6-9 at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon, with the final regional tournament slated at Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro from August 12-15.

According to the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., the best two results from these events will determine the final rankings, with the top two players from each age division qualifying for the finals. Age groups include 8-9, 13-15, and 16-18, for both boys and girls.

These qualifiers will join top finishers from the Luzon and Visayas series. The Visayas series concluded its eliminations with a three-leg tournament last month. Players advancing to the JPGT Match Play Championship set for October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna include Eliana Mendoza, Ana Marie Aguilar, Kvan Alburo, Tobias Tiongko (8-9), Cailey Gonzales, Zuri Bagaloyos, Race Manhit, Kurt Flores (10-12), Tiffany Bernardino, Rane Chiu, Nyito Tiongko, Inno Flores (13-15), Dominique Gotiong, Rhiena Sinfuego, Simon Wahing and John Paul Oro.

For players competing in multiple series, the best three results will count, with only the top player in each category advancing to the head-to-head championship. Current leaders include Maurysse Abalos (girls’ 10-12), Alexie Gabi (girls’ 13-15), Gabriel Handog, Santi Asuncion (boys’ 13-15), Necky Tortosa (girls’ 16-18) and Patrick Tambalque (boys’ 16-18).

In the Luzon series, the race for the top four spots remains wide open after four tournaments, with the fifth leg resuming on Aug. 20-23 at Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

Kelsey Bernardino from Makati City will renew her bid for a national finals berth after a narrow miss in the Visayas series. She will lead a strong girls’ 10-12 field, including local players Kimberly Barroquillo, Snoe Dalisay, Elize Naranjo and Angel Salvador, along with Brittany Tamayo from South Cotabato and Cebuana Davelyn Dy.

Already assured of a finals berth, Mendoza will continue to hone her skills as she leads the girls’ 8-9 class, along with Mavis Espedido from Bataan and Davao’s Mireille Estrosas. James Rolida will headline the boys’ roster in the youngest division, which includes Franco Mendoza, Rory Bisera, Seth Bastes, Zedrick Senador and Zach Sammaro.

In the girls’ 13-15 division, Johanna Uyking, Rose Wacan, Santinna Patosa and Althea Patosa are set for a local showdown in the 54-hole tournament. In the boys’ class, Joaquin Pasquil, Daniel Nagayo, AJ Wacan, Yuki Castos, Dexter Eiki, and Felix Bula III will face Gen. Santos City’s Hisham Gampong and Taguig City’s Santi Asuncion.

Intense competition is expected in the premier 16-18 category, played over 72 holes. Contenders include Vince Naranjo, Jon Ortega, Iñigo Marañon, Adrian Bisera, Nino Villacencio, Aldrien Gialon, Josephous Gadingan, Stuart Go, Kenly Wacan, Chuze Ang, Trey Maranga, and Zeki Taglucop, along with South Cotabato’s Rainier Tagwalan and Travis Cadungog.