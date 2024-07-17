Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

Jaylord Pepito in action for the Philippines Born 2006 squad.

MANILA, Philippines – Just as expected, the Philippines, represented by Davao-NTB Wolves, blasted Italy-FilCom Basketball Association, 76-49, to stay unbeaten in the PSL Global Championship Challenge at the Victoria Sports Club Wednesday.

The Philippines scored 30 points from the total 23 turnovers committed by Italy while also showing its bench depth, where the shock troopers produced a total of 51 points — 43 more than their counterparts.

Inside the shaded lane, the Philippines’ Born 2004 division team also pounded its might where it scored 54 compared to only 14 from the Pinoy players based in Italy.

With the win, the Philippines’ under-20 team will move on to the next round unscathed.

Equally impressive was the Philippines-Cebu’s dominance in the Born 2006 division as the team also notched its third straight win.

Bannered by the core of University of San Jose-Recolletos, the Philippine Born 2006 team ran roughshod over a hapless New Zealand-Fil Nation Select NZ, 89-35.

Four players wound up in double figures for the Philippines with Shaun Grava leading the way.

Grava finished with 13 points, Jaylord Pepito contributed 12, Gab Pasaol chipped in 11 and Shinrae

Mansave tallied a double-double performance of 10 points and 11 boards.

By staying unscathed, the Philippines coasted to the next round.