Nonoy looks forward to growth at Terrafirma with Standhardinger, Pringle as guides

MANILA, Philippines — Newly drafted by Terrafirma, speedy guard Mark Nonoy is excited to learn from veterans Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle as he begins his PBA career with the Dyip.

Nonoy was drafted by the Dyip with the 10th overall pick of the PBA Draft last Sunday, June 14.

Terrafirma was supposed to select third overall, but the squad traded its pick along with last season’s top rookie pick in Stephen Holt and young stretch big man Isaac Go for the grizzled veterans Standhardinger and Pringle.

The pick swap resulted in Ginebra choosing RJ Abarrientos with the third pick and Nonoy going to the Dyip.

Nonoy, after being drafted, said he is excited to learn the ropes of PBA play from the two multi-titled old-timers.

“It will be a very big help for me [to play with them] because they will be able to guide me,” the athletic point guard said.

“They already had a lot of experience in the PBA. Me, I’m willing to accept what the older players will teach me,” he added.

The 5-foot-9 Nonoy shot up the draft board as he showcased his athleticism during the draft combine.

He recorded the fastest sprint time with 2.862 seconds and the highest running reach with 53 inches.

And now, with the Dyip, he will be teaming up with perhaps one of the best guards of the league in Juami Tiongson to form a formidable backcourt, which he voiced enthusiasm sharing the court with.

“I know, myself, that I have a lot of adjustments and learnings in my play, but I’m willing to accept whatever they will teach me and what the system coach wants,” he said.

“And, I saw that with the team that drafted me, they have a run and gun game. But, as I said, I will need to have adjustments on how to play as a pro in the PBA because the game is slow-paced here,” he added.

“So, I have to just have proper timing and know how to use my speed.”