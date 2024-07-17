^

Sports

Nonoy looks forward to growth at Terrafirma with Standhardinger, Pringle as guides

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 9:57am
Nonoy looks forward to growth at Terrafirma with Standhardinger, Pringle as guides
Mark Nonoy was selected 10th overall by the Terrafirma Dyip.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Newly drafted by Terrafirma, speedy guard Mark Nonoy is excited to learn from veterans Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle as he begins his PBA career with the Dyip.

Nonoy was drafted by the Dyip with the 10th overall pick of the PBA Draft last Sunday, June 14. 

Terrafirma was supposed to select third overall, but the squad traded its pick along with last season’s top rookie pick in Stephen Holt and young stretch big man Isaac Go for the grizzled veterans Standhardinger and Pringle.

The pick swap resulted in Ginebra choosing RJ Abarrientos with the third pick and Nonoy going to the Dyip.

Nonoy, after being drafted, said he is excited to learn the ropes of PBA play from the two multi-titled old-timers.

“It will be a very big help for me [to play with them] because they will be able to guide me,” the athletic point guard said.

“They already had a lot of experience in the PBA. Me, I’m willing to accept what the older players will teach me,” he added.

The 5-foot-9 Nonoy shot up the draft board as he showcased his athleticism during the draft combine.

He recorded the fastest sprint time with 2.862 seconds and the highest running reach with 53 inches.

And now, with the Dyip, he will be teaming up with perhaps one of the best guards of the league in Juami Tiongson to form a formidable backcourt, which he voiced enthusiasm sharing the court with.

“I know, myself, that I have a lot of adjustments and learnings in my play, but I’m willing to accept whatever they will teach me and what the system coach wants,” he said.

“And, I saw that with the team that drafted me, they have a run and gun game. But, as I said, I will need to have adjustments on how to play as a pro in the PBA because the game is slow-paced here,” he added.

“So, I have to just have proper timing and know how to use my speed.”

vuukle comment

MARK NONOY

PBA

PBA DRAFT

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The unexpected roommate

The unexpected roommate

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
A funny story that the late Chino Trinidad once told was about his father Recah, a respected sportswriter and columnist now...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

2 days ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
FEU booters&rsquo; dramatic win punctuates NCR championship

FEU booters’ dramatic win punctuates NCR championship

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The National Capital Region remained the lord of the Palarong Pambansa for the 17th straight edition.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nadal on entry list for US Open

Nadal on entry list for US Open

50 minutes ago
Four-time champion Rafael Nadal was among those on the main draw entry lists revealed for the 2024 US Open after missing the...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs' Irving has surgery on broken hand

Mavs' Irving has surgery on broken hand

57 minutes ago
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, a key figure in the team's run to the NBA Finals, has had surgery to repair a broken...
Sports
fbtw
Joe Bryant, Kobe's father, dead at age 69

Joe Bryant, Kobe's father, dead at age 69

1 hour ago
Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, a former NBA player and father of Basketball Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of...
Sports
fbtw
POC Chief: We will surpass Tokyo haul

POC Chief: We will surpass Tokyo haul

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino oozed with confidence as he talked about Team Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with