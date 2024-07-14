^

'Blow-By-Blow': Antimaro outclasses Castino to win Philippine super-bantam belt 

July 14, 2024 | 8:55pm
'Blow-By-Blow': Antimaro outclasses Castino to win Philippine super-bantam belt 
It was a clear-cut unanimous decision win by Ariel Antimaro (right), who revved up for the Jhunrile Castino clash after serving as one of the main sparring partners of world title-bound Vincent Astrolabio.
MANILA, Philippines – Ariel Antimaro put on a clinic late Saturday night and beat Jhunrile Castino in their Philippine Boxing Federation super-bantamweight title fight during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at the Paranaque Sports Complex.

It was a clear-cut unanimous decision win by Antimaro, who revved up for the Castino clash after serving as one of the main sparring partners of world title-bound Vincent Astrolabio.

Tall and rangy Antimaro, fighting out of the MP Boxing Gym-Davao manned by top trainer Nonoy Neri, shook Castino a couple of times en route to the victory that raised his record to 8-2 with two knockouts.

The loss dropped the mark of Castino, representing PMI Boxing of Bohol, to 14-6 with five knockouts.

Blow-By-Blow is being shown by ONE Sports channel every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. with San Miguel Beer serving as the weekly program’s heavyweight backer.

The city government of Paranaque also provided solid backup in the latest card.

The next Blow-By-Blow show will take place next month in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur and will feature fast-rising lightweight Eman Bacosa.

“I made a pledge to provide a helping hand to Philippine boxing and this promise I made is sacred,” said eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, who was Blow-By-Blow’s premier talent in the 1990s.

Pacquiao said Blow-By-Blow is open to all deserving fighters as he believes that the weekly show is the perfect vehicle for beginners to fulfill their dreams.

“I started as a nobody and Blow-By-Blow played a pivotal role in my success,” added Pacquiao.

