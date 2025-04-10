17 areas under danger heat index on April 10 â€” PAGASA

^

Weather

17 areas under danger heat index on April 10 — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 8:30am
Photo shows a student at a Quezon City school using a handkerchief to shield himself from the sun.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen areas in the Philippines may experience scorching heat of up to 43°C, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin issued Thursday, April 10, PAGASA said these areas fall under the "danger" heat index classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 43°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” classification:

  • ISU Echage, Isabela: 42°C
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C
  • San Idelfonso, Bulacan: 42°C
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Panglao International Airport, Bohol: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 42°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur: 42°C
  • CMU Agroment, Busuan, Bukidnon: 42°C
  • Cotabato, Manguindanao: 42°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 42°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 43°C
  • Coron, Palawan: 43°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43°C
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C

Other parts of the country are also under an "extreme caution" heat index, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Meanwhile, some areas are forecast to experience temperatures within the "caution" heat index range of 27°C to 32°C. 

To avoid heat-related illnesses, PAGASA urges the public in affected areas to take preventive measures such as staying well-hydrated, limiting prolonged exposure to direct sunlight—especially during peak hours—and reducing strenuous outdoor activities.

Cloudy skies, rain in some areas

Some parts of the country may also experience cloudy skies due to two prevailing weather systems.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to, at times, heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau also warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

