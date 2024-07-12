^

Sports

Strong Group opens Jones Cup campaign vs UAE

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 6:40pm
Strong Group opens Jones Cup campaign vs UAE
Strong Group Athletics
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group-Pilipinas aims to fly the flag high when it plunges to action in the 43rd William Jones Cup against the United Arab Emirates Saturday in Taipei.

Game time is at 1 p.m. with the Philippine representative eyeing to bring back home the Jones Cup title since last winning it in 2019 courtesy of Mighty Sports.

The Philippines, represented by Rain or Shine, settled for a seventh-place finish last year.

And with a formidable lineup on deck led by former PBA champion import Chris McCullough and Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Ange Kouame, hopes are high for the wards of coach Charles Tiu to achieve the mission for the country’s seventh title.

McCullough and Kouame will be joined by another reinforcement Tajuan Agee for a triple-tower frontline as seasoned guard Kiefer Ravena spearheads the backcourt with Jordan Heading, Dave Ildefonso and RJ Abarrientos.

Rhenz Abando, Filipino-Americans DJ Fenner and Caelan Tiongson will patrol the wings with young guns Geo Chiu, Allen Liwag, Titing Manalili and Tony Ynot completing the squad.

After UAE, Strong Group will clash next against Australia’s BSBL Guardians, Ukraine, Malaysia, Future Sports USA, Japan U22, China White and China Blue in a single-round robin tournament.

Jones Cup has no playoffs with the top team after the eliminations winning the title right away.

Strong Group will come over to Taiwan with experience and confidence from a runner-up finish in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship earlier this year.

Gilas Pilipinas women, led by coach and program director Pat Aquino, had a fourth-place finish in the just-concluded Women’s Jones Cup.

BASKETBALL

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS

WILLIAM JONES CUP
