PBA aspirant Cansino to bank on winning mentality, championship experience

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 7:38pm
MANILA, Philippines — UAAP champion CJ Cansino is eyeing to bring his winning pedigree to the PBA as the young wing throws his hat into the PBA draft. 

Cansino, who won a UAAP championship with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, bared his readiness for the pro ranks. 

“I will be bringing my winning mentality. I know how to play in championship [games] and I experienced being a champion. Those are what I can bring to the PBA,” the 24-year-old wingman said at the sidelines of the PBA Draft Combine at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. 

Cansino played in three UAAP finals — one for the UST Growling Tigers and two for UP. 

He won a title with the Fighting Maroons in 2022, decades since the last championship of the Diliman-based squad. 

Now, the 6-foot-2 guard will bring plenty of experience, as well as his steady scoring and all-around play in the PBA.

He was among those who participated in the first day of the combine, where the rookie hopefuls showed out in games. 

Cansino acknowledged that he needs to improve on his consistency and his body ahead of the draft. 

“It’s more on being mature, the maturity of my game. I need to read [plays better] and knowing that this is the PBA, everyone is good,” he said. 

“Players here are really the best of the best, so I need to be more mature.”

Cansino averaged 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for UP in his final UAAP season, leading the Fighting Maroons in scoring.

