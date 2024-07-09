'Battle of the South' fun run to feature team competition

Organizers of the Battle of the South fun run (from left): Zelli dela Cruz, Ana Therese Cruzate and Beaujet Salting.

MANILA, Philippines – To keep in step with what is described as a new “running era” in the country, the forthcoming Battle of the South will give participants a new experience by competing in a team event.

“As runners, it’s easier to stay on track with your goals when you run as part of a group,” said Ana Therese Cruzate, race ambassador of the event scheduled September 7 at The Levels in Filinvest, Alabang.

“We wanted to extend this benefit into an actual competition by allowing runners to identify with their organization and compete as part of a team, they can push themselves more to achieve their race day goals,” Cruzate said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Events on tap on race day include are the 3K, 5K and 10K, and an exciting 1K pet race.

Cruzate, who was joined at the forum by Beaujet Salting, marketing officer of New Era Philippines, and Zelli dela Cruz, marketing manager of Dani Group, ON shoes distributor in the country, said the team event is only limited to 5K and 10K.

Cruzate said upon registration, runners must specify whether they are competing in the individual or team event, where the times of the five fastest male and female entries per team will count in determining the top finishers in the race organized by Podium Sports.

Cruzate also told the forum that all finishers will receive dog tags engraved with "5K Finisher" or "10K Finisher."

Runners will also be provided with race singlets with their names printed on the back or their team or organization logo on the front.

Registration fees are pegged at P1,350 for 10K, P1,250 for 5K, P1,250 for 3K and P950 for 1K pet race. Flagoff times are set at 5 a.m. for 10k, 5:15 a.m. for 5K, 5:30 a.m. for 3K and 7 a.m. for the 1K pet race.

Registration is through https://podiumsports.info/pages/battle-of-the-south.