Lithuania obliterates Gilas boys by 59 points

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 7:36pm
Gilas Pilipinas boys
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Lithuania showed just why it is the seventh-ranked basketball team in the world after decimating Gilas Pilipinas boys in the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, 107-48, Saturday night (Manila time) at the Sinan Erdenm Dome in Türkiye.

Arturas Butajevas paced Lithuania with 22 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Kajus Mikalauskas and Erikas Sirgedas chipped in 15 and 14, respectively, in 17 minutes of play.

Gilas, which played without star guard Kieffer Alas, was well within striking distance at the half, trailing by 17, 46-29, as they continued to try and keep in step with their superior foes.

Lithuania, though, went into a higher gear in the third quarter, unleashing a 23-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Sirgedas to grab a 69-31 lead.

A pair of free throws by Elijah Williams momentarily halted the run, but Sirgedas continued to lead the offensive onslaught, outscoring the Philippines 35 to 7 in the third frame.

The European squad simply could not be stopped the rest of the way, as the lead grew to as much as 63 points, 105-42, with about a minute and thirty seconds to go after a dunk by Arminas Vilkas.

Cletz Amos had 10 points for the Philippines, who made just 16 of their 73 field goal attempts. He was the only Filipino in double digits.

Gilas will be facing World No. 2 Spain next on Sunday night (Manila time).

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
